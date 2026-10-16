The Parker Jewish Institute Hosts ‘Shielding Seniors’ Workshop on Preventing Scams and Identity Theft

The Parker Jewish Institute recently hosted “Shielding Seniors: Protect Yourself from Scams and Identity Theft,” a free, educational program. Funded by a grant from The New York Bar Foundation, the initiative helps older adults recognize, avoid and report common scams. Anyone can fall victim to a scam. Scammers build trust, create urgency and then pressure people to share personal information or send money. Older adults, many of whom live on fixed incomes, may be targeted when they are homebound, have mobility issues or experience social isolation, experts said. Speakers at the event included Ann-Margaret Corrozza, attorney; Jennifer Benjamin, of Family First Home Companion; Cindy Manigat of M&T Bank; James Donnelly of Safe Haven Insurance Agency; and NYPD Police Officer Samantha Gleason.