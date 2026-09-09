The Person in the Picture

One morning this past week, a photographer came to yeshiva to take pictures of the beginning of the new z’man. As can be imagined, as soon as he entered the classroom, all the boys looked at him. He motioned that everyone should keep learning and act as if he wasn't there.

The truth is that although the learning in our class has been great, Baruch Hashem, I can't say that every student sits upright with perfect attention at all times. But with the photographer snapping away, every student was sitting up in his seat, bent over his Gemara, finger on the place, following intensely.

The same occurs whenever a photographer comes to take pictures during davening. Suddenly, everyone seems to be davening with intense concentration, fully engrossed in every word being said.

I was thinking about it afterward: Is it all just a ploy? Is it just a facade put up for the camera? I don't believe it is. The truth is that we all have a mental image/picture of what we would like to be. We all have aspirations to achieve certain levels of accomplishment, based on our values and goals. The problem is that in the day-to-day happenings, lethargy sets in, and we don't live up to our own ultimate mental image. Perhaps the greatest rationalization we offer ourselves is that if I allow myself a little leisure and leeway right now, it won't take away from my ultimate goal. After all, does it really matter if I'm not at the top of my game on a random Tuesday in November?

The problem is that we seem to use that same rationalization day after day, month after month, year after year. The result is that the elite mental picture we have of ourselves becomes increasingly elusive.

A picture captures a moment and freezes it. When the photographer is taking pictures, we act as we truly want to be viewed, so that that image becomes frozen in time. It may not be who we are, but it generally is who we want to be, or at least how we want to be perceived. We act a certain way in front of the camera because that's who we truly want to be. The challenge is for us to become the person we posed as in the picture.

From Rosh Hashanah through Yom Kippur, we try to be on top of our spiritual game. In a sense, the celestial photographer is taking a snapshot of us, based on which the Heavenly courts will decide our future.

At times, we may feel that our superior behavior during these days is just a silly charade, because we can't fool G-d anyway. However, that superior behavior can encourage us to realize who we truly yearn to be. We really do want to live a more elevated and meaningful life, and we really do want to be the person in the Heavenly snapshot taken during these days.

Our challenge then is to constantly remember that the only way to become the person in the picture is by taking advantage of every day, and doing our best constantly. Every random Tuesday in November indeed matters along the journey to become the greatest person we can become.