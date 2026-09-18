The Person Who Did That

A man sitting across from me was explaining that something he had done in his marriage proved he was fundamentally selfish. He had been circling it for most of the hour. I asked him what had happened since.

Over the years he had apologized, broken some very old habits, and learned to catch his own defensiveness much earlier than he once could. Then he came back to the sentence he had started with. “But I still did it.”

“Yes,” I said. He looked surprised that I had agreed with him. “You did.” Then I asked him what question he was using that fact to answer.

He was quiet for a long time.

I have heard versions of that sentence from people whose situations have almost nothing in common: a betrayal of someone’s trust, years in which a man was angry and unstable and his family absorbed it, a decision that cost someone a decade of his life. The details change completely and the sentence arrives anyway, usually just as the conversation turns toward the possibility that the person has changed. It sounds like a statement about the past, but often it is really a statement about identity: I did that, so this is the kind of person I am.

There is a kind of shame that can feel morally serious because it refuses to let us off the hook, and we are right to be suspicious of anything that seems to soften responsibility. If I really understand what I did, shouldn’t I continue to feel terrible about myself?

But self-condemnation and accountability are not the same thing. “I am a terrible person” can bring a strange kind of finality. The verdict is in. “I did something terrible, and now I have to decide who I am going to become” leaves the matter open and asks much more of us.

Yom Kippur is built around that difference. For an entire day we refuse to hide from what we have done. Ashamnu. Bagadnu. Gazalnu. There is something bracing about the way Vidui begins. We do not start with how exhausted we were, how frightened, how wounded, or how overwhelmed. Those things may be true, and in a therapy office they often matter enormously. Our confession begins somewhere simpler: I did this.

Then comes a harder question. If the act really happened, and if it belongs to me, what can teshuvah possibly change? Nothing I feel today can make yesterday fail to have happened.

One possibility is that what changes is not the historical fact but the bond between the person and what he did. The Ramchal describes this as one of the great expressions of Divine mercy: sheteichashev akiras haratzon ka’akiras hamaaseh – that uprooting the will can be counted as uprooting the deed. A person looks back at something he once wanted and chose and regrets not only the damage it caused but the wanting itself. The act remains part of his history, but the will that joined him to it has changed.

That already complicates the sentence “But I did it.” Yes, I did it. But the person saying those words today may no longer want what the person who acted then wanted.

There is another distinction that matters here. Repairing the past and becoming different in the present are not necessarily the same process, and they do not necessarily finish together. Rav Tzadok HaKohen describes teshuvah as containing both what happens lehaba, going forward, and tikkun ha’avar, the repair of what has already occurred. A person may still have consequences to address, apologies to make, relationships to rebuild, and damage that cannot simply be wished away. Yet once he has genuinely become purified in the direction of the future, Rav Tzadok is already willing to call him a tzaddik gamur.

We tend to assume that as long as something from the past remains unrepaired or unresolved, the identity of the person who created it must remain in force as well. But what I still owe because of what I did and who I have become since doing it are different questions. The first can remain painfully unfinished even after the answer to the second has begun to change.

There is something powerful, then, about changing one’s name as an act of teshuvah. The Rambam includes it among the ways of return: a person changes his name as if to say, “I am another, and I am not that same man who did those deeds.” He immediately places that declaration alongside a changed life – changing one’s actions toward goodness and a straight path. This is not a new name pasted over an old person. The name gives expression to something that has actually begun to become different.

Rav Tzadok reads that language even more deeply. The person can say that he is no longer in the same “time and boundary” in which he became impure. The deed belongs to his history, and he remains responsible for what that history requires of him. But he need not remain spiritually fixed at the place from which he once acted.

That is why refusing to treat the worst thing I did as the final report on who I am is not a way around accountability. In some ways, believing that my worst act has revealed my permanent identity makes things strangely easier. The story is finished. I know who I am: the selfish one, the angry one, the one who ruins things, the one who cannot be trusted. There is nowhere left to go except deeper into shame.

Teshuvah leaves the story unfinished. It asks for more than feeling bad about yesterday. It asks a person to become someone whose choices today come from a different place. Which is why the question I asked that afternoon is worth asking during these days: What question are we using our sins to answer?

Did this happen? Yes. Do I bear responsibility for it? Yes. Do I still owe another person something because of it? Possibly a great deal. Yom Kippur itself insists that the day does not settle what I owe someone I have hurt. But if the question is whether this act has permanently determined the person I am capable of becoming, Yom Kippur answers differently.

And Chazal push the possibility further still. The Gemara says that when teshuvah comes from love, zedonos na’asin lo k’zechuyos – deliberate sins can become merits. The claim is no longer merely that a person can cease to be defined by what he did. Somehow, even the place that deed occupies within his relationship with Hashem can change.

That is an extraordinary idea, and an easy one to misuse. The person I hurt is not required to experience my teshuvah at the speed I experience it, and another person’s pain does not become something that never happened. But the past is not spiritually frozen. What once testified to distance can, through the person I become afterward, become part of the story of return. The past can be true without remaining the person’s permanent definition.

Perhaps that is part of why Yom Kippur is so insistently lifnei Hashem, standing before Hashem. Shame often carries a fear of being fully known. If you knew what I actually did. If you knew what I think about. If you knew how many times I have made this same promise. If you knew what I am capable of when I am frightened or angry or alone. We imagine that complete knowledge of us would settle the matter.

On Yom Kippur we stand before the One Who does know. There are no missing facts in that judgment and no version of the story He has failed to see. He knows what happened more completely than we do, and He created teshuvah anyway.

Divine forgiveness does not depend on Hashem knowing less about us than we know about ourselves. He knows more. He sees the deed, the damage, the parts of ourselves we understand and the ones we do not, and whatever responsibility is still waiting for us. He sees all of that, and He sees a person whose future is not used up by any of it.

Yom Kippur does not ask us to stop saying, “I did that.” Vidui requires us to say it as truthfully as we can. But standing lifnei Hashem, before the One Who knows exactly what we did, we discover that even the whole truth about our past is not yet the whole truth about us.