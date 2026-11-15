The Power of Thank You

Pashas Toldos

“And this is the story of Yitzchak the son of Avraham. Avraham brought Yitzchak into the world” (25:19).

The word “toldos” has two meanings. It can mean “generations” and it can mean “one’s life experience.” Either way, the root comes from the word yeled, child. As such, the word toldos describes one’s experience in having children.

From this point of view, Yitzchak was the son of Avraham. Both of them experienced difficulties in having children. Avraham had to wait until he was 86 before he had Yishmael (16:16), and until he was 100 until he had Yitzchak (21:5). Yitzchak too, like his father Avraham before him (11:31) and like his son Yaakov after him (29:31) had a difficult time having children; all were married to women who were barren.

Why were our ancestors given this particular challenge of struggling to have children? Because G-d craves the prayers of the righteous (Yevamos 64a).

G-d created a world that runs on its own. We take it for granted that when people get married they will have children, and when people sow seeds, plants will grow. That is the nature of the world. But no one says thank you to the One who put nature in motion. So G-d feels unappreciated. Like us all, He wants a thank you, as we say in the Musaf prayer of Yom Kippur, Ve’avisa tehillah, “You crave praise.” Or, as Rashi points out in the beginning of Bereishis, the reason why G-d sent no rain to grow the seeds that had been planted on the third day of creation was because man had not yet been created. But when Adam arrived on the scene on the sixth day and realized that there was no life without rain, he prayed for it. Only then did the rains come down and the vegetation sprout (Rashi to 2:5).

And so “Vaye’etar,” Yitzchak pleaded with G-d to change the course of nature and turn a barren woman into a child-bearing woman. To simply pray for a child would not do the trick. What was needed was a plea to G-d to do something extraordinary. We are told that the word “vaye’etar” is derived from the word “atar,” meaning a pitchfork, which is used to turn things around. What was needed here was an act of G-d that could turn nature on its head and, with the wave of His wand, turn a barren woman into a pregnant woman.

Why is it that three of our foremothers were barren?

From the time of Avraham, we are told that the Jewish people are aliens on this planet. We don’t belong here. Our very birth was miraculous, and our survival remains a mystery. Avram and Sarai were not capable of having children, because their fate had destined them to be barren. But the Jews are not bound by fate alone. They can change their fate by changing themselves. By incorporating part of G-d’s essence into them. By becoming a different person with a name that includes one of the letters of G-d’s name and living in accordance with the Torah, they can defy nature. That is our oxygen tank on this alien planet. If we discard that tank we will perish in accordance with the laws of nature. But if we carry it constantly with us, we can rewrite our own destiny. It is no wonder, therefore, that Yitzchak beseeched G-d for a miracle, for miracles are in the DNA of the Jewish people.

In telling us that Yitzchak was 40 years old when he married Rivkah, the Torah uses the word “vayehi,” a foreboding word that spells trouble. The trouble here was that Yitzchak waited too long before marrying Rivka. He found fault with her. She was the brother of Lavan, the cheat and the daughter of Besuel, who attempted to poison Eliezer (24:33). Surely, he could find a wife of better pedigree, he thought. He didn’t sufficiently comprehend that he was destined to marry Rivka. He ignored the fact that forty days before the formation of an embryo, a Heavenly voice proclaims, “The daughter of so-and-so is destined for so-and-so (Sotah 2a).

But life itself teaches us not to take life for granted. Anything can happen to cut it short and one’s procrastination can upend one’s destiny. Along came the Akeidah and Yitzchak was shown the precariousness of life. Waiting for perfection is wasting life. His is now forty years old, and it is time to get on with it.

G-d listens to the prayers of Yitzchak and Rivka becomes pregnant with a child who is destined to be the forerunner of the Jewish nation. This nation will receive the Ten Commandments which open with the word “Anochi.” But it seems that this child within her has an internal struggle about accepting the Torah. When Rivka would walk by the entrance to the Yeshiva of Shem and Ever, the child would try to push his way out into the study hall, and when she walked by places of idol worship, he would try to push his way out to worship the idols. If this is the conflicted child G-d has given me, wonders Rivka, Lama zeh anochi – how will this lead to Anochi Hashem Elokechah?

So, she takes counsel from Shem and Ever. They reveal to her that there is not one child inside but two, each representing opposing nations and cultures. Yet, the one is dependent on the other. When Yaakov, the Jewish nation is ascendant, Eisav who represents the other nations will be in decline (25:23). And when Yaakov is in decline, because he has forsaken G-d and his Torah, Eisav will rise up against him and cause the Jews to return to ways of the Torah. In that sense, the two cultures are dependent on each other and must coexist.

But this prophecy is given “lah” to Rivka herself (25:23). It is not to be repeated to Yitzchak, in the sense of “lemor.” Yitzchak must not know about it because G-d wants Yitzchak to bless Eisav with the fatness of the earth and with plenty of corn and wine (27:39). Yaakov’s spiritual survival is guaranteed by Eisav’s physical survival. But Yitzchak would be unable to convey this beracha to Eisav, if he knew what Rivka knew.