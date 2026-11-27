The annual Chabad-Lubavitch International Conference of Emissaries offers a unique opportunity to take the pulse of Jewish life around the world.

Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, chairman of the conference, took the stage to outline the latest challenges facing Jewish communities and the practical plans to address them, offering a truly global perspective. It was a powerful reminder of just how far-reaching, demanding, and inspiring our shared Jewish story is: from combating antisemitism on American college campuses to providing ongoing assistance to Jews in Ukraine and Russia, and from early childhood Jewish education to caring for the elderly, even in the most remote communities.

Then came the keynote speaker, Israel's ambassador to the United States, Dr. Yechiel Leiter.

But ambassador is only one of his titles. He is also the father of Major Moshe Leiter, who fell in Gaza, and Neria Leiter, who was recently seriously wounded.

Ambassador Leiter spoke about Israel's light and moral clarity in the face of darkness and hypocrisy around the world. He described the battles he is fighting on multiple fronts and then shared a message from his son Moshe, of blessed memory.

He related how one Friday, after Moshe came home after spending hours in the field during the grueling basic training period, he asked him how he managed to carry such a heavy load on his shoulders. Didn't it weigh him down?

Moshe replied, “Abba, I've worked out a system.”

"What's your system, Moshe?” Ambassador Leiter asked.

"It's very simple. I add more weight. I add the hopes and prayers and dreams of my bubbies and zaidies to the weight I'm carrying on my shoulders, and then I can carry any load on my back!"

You could almost hear the collective "Wow!" from the audience. But Ambassador Leiter immediately followed the story with a practical request:

"I ask every Chabad emissary in this room, each of you an ambassador in your own right, to add a little more to the burden on your shoulders. You already carry a tremendous weight, including on behalf of Jews who have yet to shoulder much Jewish responsibility themselves. To withstand the challenges of our generation, as we work toward a better world, each of us must add a little more to the load we carry."

Take It Slowly

A mother of several young children wrote to me about this week's Torah portion:

In Vayishlach, our forefather Yaakov declines Eisav’s offer to travel together. He explains why: “I will journey slowly, at the pace of the work before me and at the pace of the children.”

Yaakov doesn't rush ahead through life alongside his brother Eisav. He has a family to raise, a different outlook on life, and a different pace. When you have young children, you need to slow down. When you're responsible for young, vulnerable lives, you have to take your time.

In the ancient world, many kinds of work required patience. Farming meant planting seeds, waiting, and allowing nature to take its course. Many other occupations demanded the same patience, and often, the person who succeeded was the one who took a measured approach rather than rushing ahead.

In today's digital world, more and more tasks demand efficiency, speed, and quick results. Success belongs to those who get things done fast and cut down on the time things take. We grow accustomed to this pace, and then find it difficult to adjust to someone who moves more slowly than we do, such as a young child.

In a world where we can barely tolerate waiting 20 seconds for a file to download, it's not easy to wait five minutes for a toddler who insists on taking off his own socks and shoes. So many times throughout the day, our children seem to be telling us, without saying a word: “Mom, Dad, please slow down a bit.” At those moments, it's worth remembering Yaakov’s words: “I will journey slowly.”

Finding Strength in Suffering – and Knowing When to Withhold Remarks

Nine years ago, on the eleventh of Kislev, Chani Weinroth passed away. The way she faced her illness was an inspiration to many.

Here is a profound insight she shared about this week’s Torah portion:

At the end of Yaakov’s long, difficult nighttime struggle with the angel, he receives a new name: Yisrael. Many commentators explain that confronting evil and struggling against an enemy can elevate a person and give him a new, greater identity. Hardship can strengthen us and reveal inner reserves of strength we never knew we possessed.

But Chani urged us to apply this interpretation with great sensitivity. She wrote:

“I want to emphasize that this approach of choosing to see the good is something we can practice only on ourselves. If someone tries to teach me that my illness is a gift, I will be furious. I'm not saying it isn't true. Illness can certainly reveal many profound truths. But there are things we are allowed to say to ourselves that other people have no right to say to us.

“A woman can say, ‘I'm so fat,’ but heaven help her husband if he agrees with her...

“When someone complains about suffering, they don't need us to teach them how much blessing it contains. That's not our role. Our role is to identify with them, share their pain, and not minimize it. Don't approach someone who is suffering and tell them, ‘This challenge is making you stronger.’ Show empathy. Be understanding. Offer help.

“But when something bad happens to us personally, it is worth taking the time to search for the good within the difficulty. We can try, privately, to recognize how the experience might help us grow.”