The UK’s Sanctions Overhaul Is a Warning to Israel

On October 15, the United Kingdom formally expanded its economic sanctions framework, giving London new powers to freeze the assets of individuals and companies involved in building, enlarging, or financing Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. The rules took effect four days before the October 19 deadline for construction bids for a long-planned neighborhood linking Maaleh Adumim to Jerusalem, the “E1 corridor.” It was a culmination of a process begun last month when British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband laid out a program for deterring the growth of Israeli settlements.

On September 8, Miliband accused “settler terrorists” of “ethnic cleansing,” announced a ban on imports of goods from Israeli settlements beyond the Green Line, tightened arms export restrictions to cover equipment that supports what he called “the occupation,” and promised sanctions on anyone providing construction, infrastructure, financing or real estate services supporting settlement expansion. Previous Western sanctions on Israel primarily focused on localized, individual “extremist” settlers. The UK’s updated framework expands this mandate to institutional enablers.

The October 15 rules supply the teeth. So, the kind of sanctions machinery Western capitals refined against Russia and Iran has now been aimed at a democratically fighting a multi-front war.

To be sure, Miliband insists that the sanctions regime targets settlements, “not Israel.” But no one who understands the Israeli economy should believe it. Israeli banks write mortgages in Maaleh Adumim and Ariel. Israeli contractors pave roads that serve Jerusalem and Gush Etzion alike. The country’s utilities, telecom carriers, and builders do not stop at the Green Line, if nothing else, because Israeli law does not ask them to.

Thus, a sanctions tool aimed at anyone who finances or facilitates settlement activity is, by design, a tool that ineluctably reaches the heart of the Israeli financial system.

Further, none of this came out of nowhere. Britain suspended some arms export licenses in September 2024 and froze free trade talks with Israel in May 2025. Each step was initially described as limited, and each was followed by the next.

To this point, Israel’s answer has been one-dimensional and limited to perfunctory retaliations like Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar calling Miliband’s charges “outrageous lies,” barring a group of British lawmakers from the country, and ordering the British consulate in Jerusalem closed.

Yet it is not just isolated British posturing that is in play, but rather a coordinated, incremental, multilateral shift alongside states like France and Canada. And the direction is unmistakable. Western powers are shifting from relatively passive diplomacy regarding the Middle East to economic enforcement.

It was not a coincidence that the UK overhaul came when it did. The UK plainly designed its enforcement timeline to preemptively derail the E1 corridor project, which it believes would compromise the viability of a Palestinian state.

This is not a time for righteous indignation. It is a time for Israel to put its extraordinary economic prowess to work and fight fire with fire.