The Pew Research Center has just released a new report, “The Future of World Religions: Population Growth Projections, 2020-2070.” The report’s subtitle is: “Why Muslims will soon become the world’s largest religious group and Christians will be the second largest.”

One of the most dramatic findings is the forecast that the world Muslim population will grow from about 2 billion currently, to 3.6 billion by 2070, nearly doubling! Christianity is expected to grow by 30%, to about 3 billion, while total world Jewry is expected to grow from its current 15 million, to about 18 million by 2070. That would be a 20% growth in the number of Jews over 50 years, or about 0.4% annually. So, the view that the size of our total community is “pretty much flat” is expected to continue, as we are now 0.2% of the world population, and we will still be 0.2% in 2070. And, as we know, the difference between the “m” (million) and the “b” (billion) is thousand-fold! The Muslim population will outnumber the Jewish population by a factor of 200-to-1.

Pew covers the world Jewish community in great depth and presents some fascinating findings, notably in where we will be living. Currently, 46% of all Jews live in Israel, 39% in the U.S., and the remaining 15% in other countries (mainly France, Canada, and the U.K., in that order).

But aliyah continues, spurred by strong Zionist sentiment, feelings of connection to our nation and people, and Jewish discomfort and fear in many other countries (e.g., France is expected to drop from the third largest Jewish community to fifth … and, at the rate that country is going, it may well be much lower).

As a result, Israel by 2070 is expected to have 63% of the world Jewish community, while the U.S. drops pretty sharply to 25%. Israel will have nearly 70% more Jews than the entire rest of the world combined.

An important factor driving this shift is the extraordinarily high fertility rate in Israel, and its relatively young population. As was recently noted by Prof. Sergio DellaPergola of Hebrew University, Israel’s leading demographer, the birthrate among Israeli Jews of 2.9 children per woman is higher than that of any country in the world. It’s even higher than the 2.6 birthrate among the Israeli Arab community. We are indeed being productive and multiplying.

One of my complaints with many surveys and studies of the Jewish community is how disparate groups get mashed together. Pew does note that their analysis “looks at Jews as one religious group and does not estimate changes in the size of specific branches of Judaism.” There is not any mention of the existence of Charedi, Modern/Centrist Orthodox, Conservative, Reform, etc. in their study. We all get mashed together and we know that these groups are enormously different in their demographic population characteristics, as well as their religious practices, beliefs, attachment to Israel and much more. Thus, the study is less informative than it could be, at least with respect to looking at segments within the Jewish community.

Prof. DellaPergola’s study has projected that the Charedi share of the total Israeli population, which stood at 13% in 2020, will reach 24% by 2050 … and my math extending that rate of shift places it in the range of 30% by 2070. Here’s a stunning fact: because of their higher fertility, the Charedi community will by 2050 account for 51% of all additional potential IDF recruits. So that issue will likely be around for a long time.

Demographics is as much an art as a science. People’s life expectancies change (what if there is a pandemic?), birth rates change, people migrate, etc. Pew’s report presents some high-level information on the Jewish community, and my hope is that deeper analysis of sectors within the Jewish community will follow. I will write to them to suggest this.





