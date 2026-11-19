Upon receiving the vision of the ladder and the blessing from Hashem to guard him and deliver him from his enemies, Yaakov makes a very strange vow before leaving the land of Israel. He seems to be striking a bargain with Hashem, establishing conditions upon the fulfillment of which he will accept Hashem as his G-d and offer tithes to Him. The Sages struggle with this framing, while the Midrash says that Yaakov never doubts that Hashem will come through for him but wonders if perhaps his descendants will not remain committed to the worship of Hashem. Rashi, in his commentary on this parsha (Bereishit 28:21), follows this interpretation.

Ramban seems to follow another reading, prevalent among the medieval commentators – that Yaakov doubts himself and whether he can retain the same level of commitment in spite of all the challenges and temptations that are about to confront him as he prepares to leave Israel. The Zohar also follows this reading, with a special emphasis on the Divine Name invoked in the conditional statement. Hashem addresses Yaakov using the Tetragrammaton, denoting mercy, and here Yaakov responds to Hashem using that name but declares that Hashem will be to him “Elokim,” the G-d of Judgment. Yaakov recognizes the need to cultivate the awe of Hashem in himself, now that He has promised to protect him from enemies and threats of all kinds. Until this point, Yaakov had not really needed to contend with enemies and threats as he sat in the tents of Torah and learned about the greatness and mercy of Hashem.

The Aish Kodesh pointed out, in a sermon in the depths of the Warsaw Ghetto, that it’s easy to be a servant of Hashem when things are going well for us, but it requires special dedication to serve Hashem in the face of adversity. Yaakov makes this vow and prays that, in the final accounting, he will be found to have been a full and faithful servant of Hashem, whether faced with kindness or with judgment. It is the service of Hashem as Judge – establishing that Hashem is Elokim, the G-d of Judgment – that truly demonstrates one’s spiritual mettle.

But there is more. In Hashem’s blessing to Yaakov, He tells Yaakov that He is the G-d of his fathers. Yaakov understands, says the Aish Kodesh, that even if his own merit is lacking, Hashem will still do what He promised the forefathers and Yaakov’s needs will still be met. But Yaakov doesn’t want to be one who experiences Divine Mercy in the merit of his fathers. So he exhorts himself and takes this vow to be one for whom Hashem is Elokim. That is to say, his G-d, the G-d of Yaakov, and not simply G-d in some other individual’s name or merit.

The Kedushat Levi learns a very important lesson from Yaakov’s vow, relevant for those who hope to be righteous in our own time and in every generation. Hashem has already promised to provide for everything that Yaakov needs, and yet Yaakov includes in his vow the condition that Hashem provide food and clothing. The Kedushat Levi references the Midrash according to which Hashem sometimes withholds necessities (especially for Sarah and Rivka who could not conceive) so that the righteous will be impelled to pray for their needs. Someone who is on a very elevated level has a duty to earn the things he needs and wants. If he is spiritually refined and understands how to pray and beseech Hashem, then he has a duty to do so. But one cannot expect to live on prayer alone, and the noble of spirit never rely upon charity (Yeshaya 46:12). Yaakov takes his vow to impress upon himself the importance of earning what he needs in the world and of participating in Divine Justice.

Yaakov wants not only to be a perfect servant of Hashem as the Tetragrammaton, the Name of Mercy, but also to be a partner with Elokim, who created the universe. Yaakov is declaring his intention to participate in the refinement of the natural world in a manner consistent with the principles of that world. He will thus make Hashem his G-d – uniquely his own and not only the G-d of his fathers. Of the wealth he will earn and the value he will create, he will give a tenth to his G-d in acknowledgment of their partnership and in gratitude for the success Hashem will afford him.