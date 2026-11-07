Three Hundred Silver Pieces: The Price of Binyamin’s Public Shame

Bechoros – Daf 50

Tosafos on amud aleph (“Demizdavna”) notes that, at least in the ancient economy, a gold coin of the same weight as a silver coin was 12 times more valuable. Therefore, 25 selah of gold are worth 300 selah of silver.

Sefer Daf Al Daf brings down from the Ovstrovtzer Rebbe that this valuation system can help us understand why Yosef gave Binyamin three hundred silver coins (Bereishis 45:22). Yerushalmi Bava Kama (8:6) states that one who embarrasses a Torah sage must pay him a penalty of a golden litra. Yosef embarrassed Binyamin publicly by accusing him of stealing his royal cup. Rashi on our Gemara (“Litrin”) says a litra is equal to 25 selah. Therefore, a golden litra is worth 300 selah; hence the 300 silver coins.

The whole idea of Binyamin’s being publicly shamed requires further consideration. We can understand that Yosef put his brothers through the accusation of being spies and imprisonment to see whether they had really repented and it would be safe to reveal himself (see Ramban, Bereishis 42:9). Even as an official in Egypt, Yosef could reasonably have felt personally threatened if the brothers still considered him a mortal enemy (see last peshat in Rashi, Bereishis 44:18, where Yehuda insinuates that he could take on and vanquish Yosef and Pharaoh in a fight to the death). However, Binyamin was not around or even alive when the brothers sold Yosef, so why should he suffer?

Interestingly, there is a Midrash in Sefer HaYashar (Miketz 22) which actually says that Yosef secretly revealed himself to Binyamin at the meal they had prior, so Binyamin knew it was a sham. That definitely resolves the problem – except that clearly, the Ovstrovtzer Rebbe does not hold of that Midrash, because if he did, why would Binyamin be entitled to compensation? He knew it was a sham and so was part of the scheme.

It’s possible to argue that since the brothers did not know that Binyamin knew all along, Yosef still compensated him so that the brothers would not find a new reason to see him as a dangerous, power-hungry rival. Alternatively, we may say that Yosef was motivated simply by concerns of maris ayin, the prohibition against appearing to violate the law even when not actually doing so.

However, I believe the real answer is that Yosef reasoned that Binyamin’s life was in danger. After all, if there was indeed a rivalry, and if some of it stemmed from Rachel being the favored wife, then her only surviving son, Binyamin, might also have been seen as a threat. Therefore, although these accusations caused pain and humiliation to Binyamin, they were made in order to test his brothers and see if they really regretted what they had done, and it was necessary to protect Binyamin too.

This is similar to the idea that presumably, one may save a person from death even if it causes him pain or financial loss. What is the source for that common-sense ruling? Shulchan Aruch (YD 303:1) says if one sees his friend wearing shaatnez, which constitutes a Biblical violation, he may tear the clothes off him. Thus, to save his soul from sin, one may cause him material loss and embarrassment. Surely, then, one is allowed to do this to save the person’s life.

Additionally, Tur (CM 359) rules that though one may do what it takes to save his life even if it damages his friend’s property, he must have in mind to pay him for the damage. While one might argue that surely if you are allowed to save your friend’s life by damaging his property, you should not be financially liable since it was in his best interests, perhaps Yosef felt that he was nevertheless subject to the rule set forth by the Tur. Namely, although it is permitted to save a person’s life even if doing so causes him loss or pain, it would still be necessary to compensate him.

Son or Silver? The Rhetoric of Redemption

Daf 51

Our Gemara on amud beis relates an incident with halachic implications regarding the attitude and assumptions that the father and the kohen should have when the former grants and the latter receives the five selah for the pidyon haben.

Rabbi Ḥanina, a kohen, was accustomed to accepting the redemption money and later returning it. On one occasion, he saw that a certain man from whom he had received the redemption money for his son was passing back and forth in front of him, hinting that Rabbi Ḥanina should return the money. Rabbi Ḥanina said to him: Evidently, you did not conclusively resolve to give the money. This is improper conduct, and therefore the son is not redeemed.

Rashi has two possible interpretations. Either Rabbi Chanina held that, although ordinarily he would have returned the money, in this case, because the father expected the money to be returned (and it was therefore not a sincere grant), the pidyon would only be accomplished if he, the kohen, kept the money. The second interpretation of Rashi is that even if Rabbi Chanina kept the money, since the father’s intentions from the beginning were not to actually grant it to the kohen, the pidyon was invalid.

There is a custom at a pidyon haben for the kohen to formally ask the father, “What do you prefer – to have your son, or to keep possession of your five selah?” Shulchan Aruch (YD 305:10) rules that this is a rhetorical question, and the father cannot choose any option other than redeeming his son.

Sefer Taamei HaMinhagim (932:1) says the reason for this custom is to counter any possibility that the father would be thinking that he is entitled to get the money back, which according to the second opinion in Rashi, would totally invalidate the process even if the kohen kept the money.

Pischei Teshuva (on Shulchan Aruch, ibid.) rejects this explanation, arguing that the situation involving Rabbi Chanina was substantially different in that the father showed through his hovering that he clearly intended to receive the money back. Ordinarily, that is not the assumption, and granting the money without comment or gesture to the contrary ought to be completely valid.

Aruch HaShulchan (305:37) says that the redemption is actual, and that without it the child would remain literally holy like a sacrifice and would not be permitted to live a mundane existence. While the father technically has no choice and must redeem him, the ritual and question accentuate the point that pidyon haben is not a formality. To this day, firstborn sons remain sanctified to G-d unless they are actively redeemed through this procedure.

The ritual dramatically emphasizes the act of redeeming the firstborn by presenting the matter to the father as if there is a choice, even though, from a halachic perspective, ultimately, he has no choice. This is not a trivial matter, because subjective experience is significant in the religious realm. Often, the function of religious rituals is to dramatically act out something symbolic, such as a sacrifice being in place of a person being punished, or the placing of tefillin on the head and heart to enact acceptance of the yoke of heaven, or immersion in a mikveh as form of a spiritual cleansing (Rambam Mikvaos, 11:12). These, too, serve a symbolic function, acting out a choice that is, essentially, not a choice.