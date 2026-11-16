Downtown Brooklyn will glow on Tuesday, December 8, when Chabad of Brooklyn Heights lights the Official Brooklyn Menorah at Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon Street. The Rabbi Jacob J. Hecht Memorial Menorah stands more than 29 feet tall. It will be lit at 5:00 PM, and a free live concert follows at 5:15 PM.

The celebration is open to everyone: parents, kids, grandparents and friends, from every neighborhood and every background. Guests will get hot latkes, fresh sufganiyot and hot cocoa, and every child goes home with a Chanukah gift, a dreidel and gelt.

This year's concert features three of the Jewish music world's favorite performers: Boruch Sholom, Ezzi and Yankeloo.