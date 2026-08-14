Twenty Rabbanim From Around the World Unite for Elul Inspiration

The distinguished lineup includes the Grand Biala Rebbe, Shlita; Rabbi Yona Reiss, Av Beis Din of the Chicago Rabbinical Council; Rabbi Michael Taubes of Congregation Zichron Mordechai in Teaneck; Rabbi Shalom Rokeach of Khal Birkas Shesh in Monsey; Rabbi Judah Kerbel of Queens Jewish Center; Rabbi Reuven Goldstein of Young Israel of Elkins Park in Philadelphia; and Rabbi Heshy Blumstein of Yismach Moshe in Woodmere. International participants include Rabbi Dovid Lewin of Mosdos Ahavas Yehonoson in Beit Shemesh; Rabbi Gavriel Fogelman of Elwood Shule in Australia; Rabbi Chizkiyahu Nebenzahl, Chief Rabbi of the Old City of Yerushalayim; Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs, Chief Rabbi of the Netherlands; Rabbi Nasan Maimon of Breslov Torah in Yerushalayim; Rabbi Elimelech Vanzetta, Chief Rabbi of Basel, Switzerland; Rabbi Elchonon Feldman of Bushey United Shul in London; and Rabbi Sam Taylor of Shaarei Shomayim in Toronto.

Rabbi Yona Reiss, Av Beis Din of the Chicago Rabbinical Council (Courtesy)

Rabbi Michael Taubes of Congregation Zichron Mordechai in Teaneck (Courtesy)

Rabbi Judah Kerbel of Queens Jewish Center (Courtesy)

Additional participating Rabbanim include Rabbi Aryeh Dachs of Congregation Ohr Torah in North Woodmere; Rabbi Chanan Gordon of Los Angeles; Rabbi Aryeh Leib Zell of Khal Bais Hillel; Rabbi Yisroel Rokeach, a TorahAnytime lecturer in Lakewood; and Rabbi Levi Yitzchok Biton of Congregation Magen David in North Miami Beach.

Rabbi Aryeh Leib Zell of Khal Bais Hillel (Courtesy)

Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs, Chief Rabbi of the Netherlands (Courtesy)

Elul Inspiration 5786 is livestreamed at 8:00 p.m. EDT on each speaker’s scheduled evening. For the complete schedule and to watch the presentations, visit TehillimOnKlaf.org.