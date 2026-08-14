Categories: Jewish Community / Community Currents
Twenty Rabbanim From Around the World Unite for Elul Inspiration
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August 14, 2026, 12 AM ET
The distinguished lineup includes the Grand Biala Rebbe, Shlita; Rabbi Yona Reiss, Av Beis Din of the Chicago Rabbinical Council; Rabbi Michael Taubes of Congregation Zichron Mordechai in Teaneck; Rabbi Shalom Rokeach of Khal Birkas Shesh in Monsey; Rabbi Judah Kerbel of Queens Jewish Center; Rabbi Reuven Goldstein of Young Israel of Elkins Park in Philadelphia; and Rabbi Heshy Blumstein of Yismach Moshe in Woodmere. International participants include Rabbi Dovid Lewin of Mosdos Ahavas Yehonoson in Beit Shemesh; Rabbi Gavriel Fogelman of Elwood Shule in Australia; Rabbi Chizkiyahu Nebenzahl, Chief Rabbi of the Old City of Yerushalayim; Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs, Chief Rabbi of the Netherlands; Rabbi Nasan Maimon of Breslov Torah in Yerushalayim; Rabbi Elimelech Vanzetta, Chief Rabbi of Basel, Switzerland; Rabbi Elchonon Feldman of Bushey United Shul in London; and Rabbi Sam Taylor of Shaarei Shomayim in Toronto.
Additional participating Rabbanim include Rabbi Aryeh Dachs of Congregation Ohr Torah in North Woodmere; Rabbi Chanan Gordon of Los Angeles; Rabbi Aryeh Leib Zell of Khal Bais Hillel; Rabbi Yisroel Rokeach, a TorahAnytime lecturer in Lakewood; and Rabbi Levi Yitzchok Biton of Congregation Magen David in North Miami Beach.
Elul Inspiration 5786 is livestreamed at 8:00 p.m. EDT on each speaker’s scheduled evening. For the complete schedule and to watch the presentations, visit TehillimOnKlaf.org.