Two Women, Two Eras, One Unforgettable Story

Title: Resonance: A Novel

By Michael S. Tobin & Daniel S. Chertoff

Subplot/Amplify Publishing Group

336 pages

www.resonanceanovel.com

I read a great many books, and every so often I come across one that reminds me why I love reading. Resonance, the new novel by Michael S. Tobin and Daniel S. Chertoff, is one of those books.

I couldn't put it down. After I finished, I found myself thinking about the characters and their lives long afterward. To me, that is the mark of a truly memorable novel.

Resonance tells the stories of two remarkable women, separated by nearly half a century, whose lives become unexpectedly connected. Their stories unfold against the fascinating backdrop of Paris, with its literary cafés, artists, writers, and the famous Shakespeare and Company bookstore.

The novel begins in Paris in 1971. Sophie Hadad, a young American woman, has escaped a troubled family and painful experiences with men. Seeking a new beginning, she finds refuge at Shakespeare and Company, the legendary English-language bookstore, where she becomes one of its resident "tumbleweeds," young travelers given a place to sleep in exchange for helping around the store.

One day, George Whitman, the bookstore's eccentric owner, asks Sophie to clear out its cluttered basement. What she discovers is extraordinary: forgotten literary documents, letters from famous writers, and, most importantly, the journal of Anna Grinberg, a young Polish Jewish sculptor who arrived in Paris in 1922.

Through Anna's journal, Sophie encounters a woman whose life is very different from her own, yet whose struggles speak directly to her.

Anna has survived the devastation of pogroms and the loss of much of her family. Leaving behind her beloved grandfather, she travels to Paris to pursue her extraordinary artistic talent. There she enters the exciting world of Montparnasse, surrounded by artists and writers, including Ernest Hemingway, Jules Pascin, Sylvia Beach, and other celebrated figures of the period.

But Anna's story is not simply about artistic achievement. It is about a young Jewish woman determined to shape her own destiny in a world where powerful men, political upheaval, and ultimately the gathering darkness of Nazi Europe threaten everything she has worked to create.

As Anna's story unfolds, Sophie begins to recognize something of herself in this woman she has never met. Anna's courage in confronting her circumstances becomes a source of inspiration for Sophie as she struggles to find her own direction.

One of the pleasures of reading Resonance is the way the authors bring Paris to life. We find ourselves moving through the bookstores, studios, and cafés that attracted some of the greatest literary and artistic personalities of the twentieth century. These historical figures are woven naturally into the fictional narrative, bringing the period to life without turning the book into a history lesson.

But what affected me most was not the famous personalities or even the fascinating historical setting. It was the humanity of the two women at the center of the story.

Both Anna and Sophie have been wounded by circumstances beyond their control. Both must confront the expectations and demands of others. And both are searching for something that belongs to them alone: the freedom to become the people they were meant to be.

The novel reminds us that our stories do not necessarily end when our lives do. Sometimes the courage of one person can become a source of strength for someone living generations later.

Michael S. Tobin, a clinical psychologist and award-winning author, and Daniel S. Chertoff, a former investment analyst, author, and literary scholar who himself lived at Shakespeare and Company as a young man in 1972, have created a novel that is both intellectually engaging and emotionally compelling.

I don't want to reveal too much of the story because part of the pleasure of reading Resonance is discovering how these two women's lives unfold. I will simply say that this is one of the best novels I have read in a long time. It has history, romance, art, courage, and, above all, characters worth caring about.

I highly recommend it. And I suspect that, like me, you will remember Anna and Sophie long after you have read the final page.