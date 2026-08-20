Tzofim North America Announces CEO Raz Avitan Katz and Board President Orit Morgenshtern

NEW YORK — Tzofim North America announced Monday the appointment of Raz Avitan Katz as Chief Executive Officer and Orit Morgenshtern as Board President, ushering in new leadership for the North American arm of Tzofim Olami, the global movement of the Israeli Scouts.

The appointments come as Tzofim North America continues to expand its year-round youth movement, immersive Israel experiences, summer programs and opportunities for young adults building their lives in Israel.

“Tzofim North America brings together something incredibly powerful: community, leadership, Jewish identity and a meaningful connection to Israel,” said Avitan Katz. “At a time when young people and Jewish communities are navigating profound challenges, our mission is more important than ever. I look forward to building on the organization’s strong foundation and creating even more opportunities for young people to develop confidence, leadership and a lasting connection to Israel and the Jewish people.”

Avitan Katz brings more than 15 years of experience leading civil society organizations and national initiatives. Since 2023, he has served as CEO of Lemaanam - Physicians for Holocaust Survivors, leading a nationwide network of more than 1,500 volunteer medical specialists providing free medical care to Holocaust survivors throughout Israel. Previously, he founded and directed Baim LaTov, the National System for Senior Citizen Volunteerism at Israel’s Ministry for Social Equality.

Morgenshtern brings more than three decades of Jewish communal leadership in North America and Israel. She spent 19 years in Sacramento, California, as a community leader and director of education and has dedicated her career to strengthening Jewish identity, developing volunteer leadership and building connections between North American Jewish communities and Israel.

Her longstanding involvement with Tzofim includes leadership roles within Tzofim Olami, where she has served as chair of Israel Programs and chair of the Hagshama Department and currently serves on the organization’s executive board.

“Through a worldwide network of chapters and educational programs, Tzofim Olami strengthens Jewish and Israeli identity, develops young leaders and builds lasting connections between Israel and Jewish communities around the world,” said Raz Pearl, Chairman of Tzofim Olami.

“Tzofim gives young people a place to belong, to lead and to experience their connection to Israel in a way that is personal, joyful and meaningful,” said Morgenshtern. “I am honored to serve as board president and look forward to working with Raz, our board, staff, volunteers, partners and supporters to build on this impact and reach even more young people.”

Today, more than 5,200 youth participate each week through 29 Tzabar chapters across the United States and Canada. Beyond its year-round chapters, Tzofim North America engages children, teens and young adults through a broad range of programs, including Garin Tzabar, Chetz V’Keshet, Machane B’Yachad, Tzababa, the Delegation to Poland, Friendship Caravan, and the Tzofim Summer Delegation. Together, these programs create opportunities for leadership, community, Jewish and Israeli culture, immersive experiences and meaningful connections to Israel.

Under the leadership of Avitan Katz and Morgenshtern, Tzofim North America will focus on strengthening its programs and communities, investing in youth and volunteer leadership, expanding its reach and deepening partnerships across North America.

About Tzofim North America:

Tzofim North America is the North American arm of the global Tzofim Olami movement and a Hebrew-speaking, teen-led Jewish youth movement rooted in leadership, community, Zionism and connection to Israel.

With roots in North America dating back to the 1960s, Tzofim North America engages more than 5,200 youth each week through 29 Tzabar chapters across the United States and Canada, alongside immersive Israel experiences, summer programs, international delegations and opportunities for young adults.