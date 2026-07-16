‘Undoubtedly worth it': 100 Jewish teens travel to Israel through Tzofim program

By Rebecca Szlechter

(July 15, 2026 / JNS)

One hundred Jewish teenagers from across the United States are spending part of their summer in Israel through Tzofim North America’s ‘Chetz V’Keshet’ program, a four-week educational and travel experience taking place despite security concerns in the region.

Now in its fifth decade, the program brings together teens in grades nine through 12 for an immersive journey across Israel, from the Golan Heights to Eilat. Participants combine sightseeing, volunteer work and educational programming while exploring Israel’s history, culture and diverse communities and building relationships with Israeli peers.

For some, the trip marks their first extended visit to Israel, while others are returning to strengthen an existing connection to the Jewish state.

“Chetz V’Keshet gives our participants the opportunity to experience Israel in a way that simply can’t be replicated in a classroom,” said Yaniv Biran, CEO of Tzofim North America. “They return home with a stronger sense of who they are, a deeper connection to Israel, and friendships that often last a lifetime.”

With security concerns still shaping some families’ decisions about travel to Israel, organizers said this year’s turnout reflects participants’ determination to maintain a strong connection to the Jewish state.

One of those families is that of Orly Zevulun of Tarzana, Calif., whose two children are participating in this year’s program.

“Given the ongoing security situation, I was hesitant at first about sending them,” Zevulun said. “But it’s been undoubtedly worth it to see them get the full Israeli experience: growing in confidence and independence; learning and thriving.”

In addition to touring historical and cultural sites, participants volunteer and take part in group discussions designed to deepen their understanding of Israeli society and strengthen ties between North American and Israeli youth.

Tzofim North America, the North American branch of the Israeli Scouts Movement, serves more than 5,200 youth each week through 29 Tzabar chapters. In addition to Chetz V’Keshet, it operates several Israel- and U.S.-based educational initiatives, including Garin Tzabar, which supports young adults who make aliyah and serve as lone soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces.