Unnamed and Unparalleled

Parshat Chayei Sara – Shabbat M’vorchim

As I’ve mentioned, before I write my column each week, I check last year’s column for the same sedra so as not to repeat material. With that said, I do want to share a meaningful gematria Match that appeared in last year’s column.

The opening pasuk in this week’s sedra tells us that Sara lived 127 years. The specific wording of this pasuk is well-commented on by the m’forshim. I’ll not say more on that. Rather, I will note that Rashi tells us that during Sara’s lifetime, “a light was burning in [her] tent from one Shabbat eve to the next, there was always a blessing in the dough [a miraculous increase], and a cloud was always hanging over the tent.” This makes Sara the matriarch, so to speak, of both Shabbat and the Mikdash – foreshadowing the light of the Shabbat candles and the Menorah and the blessing in the dough of Lechem Mishneh and the Lechem HaPanim. The gematria of the first pasuk of Chayei Sara is 3,623. That is also the gematria of another pasuk: “Et Shabtotai tishm’ru uMikdashi tir’u…” My Shabbatot you shall guard and My Mikdash you shall revere – I am Hashem.

* * * * *

This Shabbat we bentch Rosh Chodesh Kislev, which will be on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Because Marcheshvan can have 29 days (55.17% of years) or 30 days (44.83% of years), Rosh Chodesh Kislev has the most Rosh Chodesh options of any month.

It can be: Sunday (21.92%) or Sunday-Monday (9.97%). That adds up to almost 32% of years in which there is a Machar Chodesh situation. And the Shabbat announcing Rosh Chodesh Kislev in those years is Parshat To-l’dot.

In the other 68% of years, Rosh Chodesh bentching takes place on Chayei Sara, with Rosh Chodesh being on Tuesday (10.23%), Tuesday-Wednesday (18.44%), Thursday (11.51%), Thursday-Friday (16.52%), or just Friday (11.51%).

Each of the seven possible Rosh Chodesh Kislev situations can occur in two specific year-types – one a plain 12-month year and the other a 13-month year. This is so because it is the day of the week that begins the year and the status of Marcheshvan that determines Rosh Chodesh Kislev, regardless of whether there are one or two Adars in the year, since Kislev is before Adar and is not affected by the Adar situation.

Remember the song “Never on a Sunday?” It was a song and movie title from 1960. Whether you remember that or not, Rosh Chodesh Kislev’s song could be “Never on a Shabbat.” Rosh Chodesh Sivan cannot fall on Shabbat either, but it has only four possibilities, not seven like Kislev has.

A note about all this calendar talk: I write about the Jewish calendar often because it is a passion of mine and, more importantly, it is part of the first mitzva given to Bnei Yisrael even before we left Egypt. My motivation to write about it is based on a question I often ask groups with whom I have the occasion to discuss the topic. I ask them: “30 days hath September, April, June, and…?” Invariably, the answer comes immediately: “November.” Then I ask how many days in Tamuz, and I rarely get an answer. Also motivating me to spread the details of the calendar is the number of adults who, over the years, have asked me in a whisper, “Can you tell me when my Hebrew birthday is?” The mitzva of kiddush hachodesh rests primarily with the Sanhedrin and the witnesses who testify to having seen the first visibility of the lunar crescent. But there is an aspect of the mitzva in knowing how it works.

* * * * *

What’s in a name?

I counted all the names in Parshat Chayei Sara. Avraham’s name is by far the most used. There are 37 references to Avraham in the sedra. In all of Tanach, “Avraham” occurs 175 times. That means that Chayei Sara contains 21% of all the occurrences of the name Avraham.

Next come Yitzchak and Rivka. Interestingly, there are 13 of each in the sedra. There are nine “Sara”s in the sedra. Efron is mentioned nine times. His father Tzochar, twice. Yishmael gets six mentions. Nachor and his son Betu’el occur four times each. Lavan shows up thrice. So does his grandmother Milka. Ketura is mentioned twice and Hagar once. That would make three times for Hagar a.k.a. Ketura if the opinions that they are one and the same are correct. And then we have the sons and grandsons of Avraham from Ketura and Yishmael’s offspring, each mentioned once or twice (in alphabetical order): Avida, Adb’el, Elda’a, D’dan, Duma, Zimran, Chadad, Chanoch, Y’tur, Yokshan, Yishbak, Mivsam, Midyan, M’dan, Masa, Mishma, N’vayot, Nafish, Eifa, Eifer, Keidma, Keidar, Sh’va, Shu’ach, and Teima. That’s a lot of names for a slightly below-average-length sedra.

And why am I mentioning all these names? Because a major player in this sedra is not named at all. I’m talking about Eliezer. Not once.

But he is extensively referred to. He is called “eved Avraham,” Avraham’s servant, three times. He is called “Ha-eved,” the servant, nine times, and he is called “Ha-ish,” the man, also nine times. Furthermore, he is called “Ha-eved” in reference to his relationship with Avraham and Yitzchak. But when he is dealing with Betu’el, Lavan, and Rivka, he is “Ha-ish.”

My favorite pasuk concerning this topic is B’reishit 24:61 – “And Rivka and her maidens arose and rode on the camels, and they followed the man [Ha-ish]; and the servant [Ha-eved] took Rivka and left.” At the beginning of the pasuk, Eliezer was still Ha-ish to Rivka. But once she agreed to go with him to Yitzchak and was actually on her way, she became part of Avraham’s family and Eliezer became Ha-eved.

A few p’sukim later, we have Rivka asking Ha-eved (Eliezer) who is Ha-ish whom she sees in the distance coming toward them. Ha-eved answers her, “That is Yitzchak.”

Sometimes someone’s name is important; sometimes it is his title, job, whatever. I had a number of aunts and uncles, all of whom we called Uncle So-and-so or Aunt So-and-so. Except Uncle Abe, whom we all called Unk. He was the special uncle among my parents’ siblings and siblings-in-law. He did more “uncle things” than the others. We loved them all, but he was simply Unk. Come to think of it, the normal situation in a family is that children do not use their parents’ names. It’s Dad and Mom or variations on that. To their child (of any age), they are Mom and Dad, Ima and Abba, Mommy and Tatti...

* * * * *

Sara had just died. Avraham came before the locals for the purpose of arranging a burial place for her. He then turned his attention to what was, in essence, the last major task in his life – finding a suitable wife for Yitzchak. He sent his faithful servant to his (Avraham’s) hometown, and the result was a success. Rivka Imeinu, our second matriarch, was now on the scene. Avraham then, according to some commentaries, turns his attention to another aspect of who he is. He marries Ketura (maybe she was Hagar; maybe she was a different person) and fathers six more children. This, say commentaries, was his effort to realize G-d’s promise to him that he would become “Av hamon goyim,” the father of many nations.

Some commentaries consider his marriage to Ketura to be in chronological order and put his age at his second marriage at around 140 years old. Other commentaries argue that if he was already old at 100 when Yitzchak was born, it would be unlikely that he could be so...fill in your own word…at 140. They suggest that this is an example of the Torah’s not always being in chronological order, and say that he married Ketura much earlier – during Sara’s lifetime.

* * * * *

There are no mitzvot per se in Chayei Sara, but we do learn a number of things from the episodes in the sedra.

The Gemara attributes our Mincha davening to Yitzchak. “And Yitzchak went out into the field before evening to commune.” The Gemara considers “lasu’ach,” to commune or converse, a synonym for prayer.

Various sources speak of Mincha in a special way. They say that one davens Shacharit in the morning as one begins his day. And Maariv (a.k.a. Arvit) is at the end of one’s day. They fit right into the normal daily schedule. But Mincha often requires interrupting one's day, breaking routine to daven. The sources consider Mincha the prayer that requires more dedication than the other two. This is so even though the others are longer. Next time you daven Mincha, think of Yitzchak Avinu and smile at the thought that we are his descendants. (Of course, we should have similar thoughts at Shacharit and Maariv, but you know what I mean.)

* * * * *

Since I started with a gematria Match, let me conclude with one. After Eliezer is sure that he has found the right person for Yitzchak, he expresses his thanks to G-d in B’reishit 24:27 – “Vayomer, ‘Baruch Hashem…’” And he said, “Blessed be G-d, Lord of my master Avraham, who has not withdrawn the kindness and truth that He grants to my master. Here I am, still on the road, and G-d has led me to the house of my master’s close relatives!” The gematria of this whole pasuk is 3,174. And here is a pasuk from Mishlei (31:15), one of the verses of the well-known Eishet Chayil: “Vatakom b’od layla…” She rises when it is still night; she gives food to her household and an allotted share to her maidens. The gematria of this whole pasuk is also 3,174. Among the p’sukim of Eishet Chayil, this one in particular points to the woman going out of her way to provide sustenance for her family, as Rivka did for Eliezer and his camels (and as she later provided a meal for Yaakov to bring to his father Yitzchak, in next week’s sedra).

Gematrias and gematria Matches don’t prove anything – at least I do not claim that they do. But they point to two p’sukim and say, “Look at them together and see if there is an interesting comment to make.”

Shabbat Shalom and Chodesh Tov.