Unraveling Rav Kook

Title: Renewing the Old, Sanctifying the New: The Unique Vision of Rav Kook

By: Marc B. Shapiro

The Littman Library of Jewish Civilization

Professor Marc B. Shapiro’s Renewing the Old, Sanctifying the New: The Unique Vision of Rav Kook is not the intellectual biography that some readers may expect. Those who approach it hoping for a companion to Yehudah Mirsky’s Rav Kook: Mystic in a Time of Revolution will instead find a different kind of study: an episodic, source-driven examination of recently published manuscript material, largely from the Shemonah Kevatzim and related notebooks, in which Rav Kook’s more radical, unpolished, and at times somewhat unsettling reflections are brought to light. Shapiro’s aim is both archival and constructive – to recover what has been omitted from the standard, sanitized Rav Kook corpus and to argue that these private notebooks expand, rather than distort, our understanding of one of modern Orthodoxy’s most complex thinkers.

Shapiro organizes the book into nine substantive chapters, each of which treats a distinct conceptual terrain. He devotes sustained attention to Rav Kook’s understanding of halacha, especially the claim that the commandments are not uniformly beneficial for every individual and that excessive absorption in halachic detail can diminish spiritual stature. This is connected to what Shapiro calls the “valorization of the masses”: Rav Kook’s conviction that the simple, unlearned Jew often preserves a purer natural morality (mussar tiv‘i) than the learned scholar, whose instincts may be distorted by legal and intellectual abstraction. Shapiro traces the halachic implications of this view: a future Sanhedrin, in Kook’s vision, could rederive derashot, alter positive commandments, and even authorize women to testify in rabbinic courts – not as a modernizing capitulation, but as a legitimate theological mechanism for encoding moral progress into Torah Law.

A second cluster of themes concerns knowledge, science, and Biblical interpretation. Shapiro presents Rav Kook as holding that the Torah’s purpose is theological and moral rather than scientific or historical. Accordingly, the Six Days of Creation need not be read as literal twenty-four-hour periods, early Genesis narratives may be allegorical, and the story of Cain and Abel may be a moral paradigm rather than a historical report. In these sections, Rav Kook emerges as a thinker who regarded broad engagement with philosophy and the sciences as a religious necessity, warning that a narrow curriculum produces stringency born of ignorance and even diminishes the Divine image in those who refuse to study what their mental capacities allow.

Dr. Shapiro also foregrounds the redefinition of heresy. Rav Kook distinguishes between intellectual doubt and deliberate rejection, creating space for the “unintentional heretic” whose loss of belief is the product of inadequate formulations rather than malice (pace Rav Chaim Brisker). This pastoral leniency is complemented by a strikingly positive theology of other religions: Shapiro marshals passages in which Rav Kook entertains the possibility that Christianity and Islam contain genuine divine significance (taking Maimonides' famous comments about this to the nth level), that their founders may have been divinely assisted, and that righteous non-Jews need not abandon their inherited monotheistic traditions. Finally, the book’s closing chapter examines the eschatological status of animal sacrifice. Here, Rav Kook’s writings are internally tense: he can defend sacrifices as pedagogically appropriate (like Maimonides does in his Guide for the Perplexed), yet also envisions a Messianic future in which animal offerings are abolished and only vegetable offerings remain.

Marc B. Shapiro’s scholarly virtues are evident throughout. He treats the newly-available notebooks with philological care, situates individual passages within broader Kookian debates, and draws on earlier scholarship without simply repeating it. His comparative approach –sometimes bringing voices that agree, sometimes voices that disagree, sometimes setting Rav Kook against himself – is useful because it resists the reduction of these notebooks to a single coherent doctrine. Shapiro's study is a valuable resource for advanced students of modern Jewish thought and for anyone concerned with the relationship between halacha, morality, and modernity.

Yet, the book also invites a more cautious response. Its architecture is closer to a collection of annotated excerpts and thematic reactions than to a systematic exposition, and readers seeking a unified intellectual portrait of Rav Kook may find the result episodic. More substantively, the very materials on which Shapiro relies raise a hermeneutical problem that the book acknowledges but does not fully resolve. Private notebooks are not finished works; they contain tentative formulations, contradictions, and experimental lines of thought. Some of the passages that Shapiro presents (such as the suggestion that mitzvot may be damaging to certain righteous individuals, or that the founders of Christianity and Islam may have been divinely inspired) read less like settled theological positions than like unguarded jottings or musings. One can appreciate Shapiro’s archival honesty while wondering whether their publication serves Rav Kook’s intellectual legacy or, as some traditional readers will conclude, detracts from it.

From a more Ultra-Orthodox perspective, these texts provide grist for the long-standing suspicion that Rav Kook was – G-d forbid – some sort of deviant or even antinomian figure. Within some Religious Zionist circles, the opposite danger arises: a kind of Dati Leumi daas Torah that accepts any statement simply because it bears Rav Kook’s name. Shapiro is aware of both dangers, but his own interpretive default is often to maximize the radicalism of a passage, rather than to quarantine it as an undeveloped thought.

At times, the book reads as a charitable attempt to make sense of material that may not have been intended for such close analysis. One might even raise the possibility, however diplomatically, that the sheer volume of Rav Kook’s writing – much of it unpublished and unedited – means that not every line can bear the weight of theological scrutiny. In other words, the possibility that Rav Kook’s nearly graphomaniacal output included thoughts that were never meant to be doctrinal is not seriously entertained. In fact, Shapiro’s project implicitly rejects that possibility, treating the notebooks as "revelatory" of Rav Kook’s true thought, but the evidence does not always force that conclusion.

All this makes Renewing the Old, Sanctifying the New a fascinating curiosity, rather than a definitive interpretation. It is not the place to begin for a balanced introduction to Rav Kook, nor does it settle the question of which Rav Kook – mystic theologian or restless experimenter –should command authority. But it will certainly pique the interest of anyone interested in Rav Kook’s thought. Ultimately, as Shapiro wrote in his conclusion, we can just take from Rav Kook's writings whatever resonates with us and reject what clashes with our sensibilities. Shapiro has performed an important scholarly service by bringing difficult, inaccessible, and often deliberately suppressed texts into the light, and he has done so with erudition, candor, and a willingness to let Rav Kook be as uncomfortable as he actually was. For that reason, despite its unresolved problems, the book deserves a place alongside the best recent work on modern Jewish thought.