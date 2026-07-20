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US Names Two Soldiers KIA in Jordan

By Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)

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July 20, 2026, 12 PM ET

(July 20, 2026 / JNS) Washington announced on Monday the names of the two American service members who were killed in action in Jordan over the weekend.
The U.S. Department of War identified the first casualty as First. Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, killed on July 18, and the other as Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, from Carrollton, Texas, killed on July 17.

The statement said they were killed by “enemy fire” while on duty to support “Operation Inherent Resolve,” adding that the incident is under investigation.

It remains unclear who is responsible for their deaths or how they were killed.

“Operation Inherent Resolve” is an ongoing U.S. military operation, a part of a broader international campaign, against Islamic State. The mission spans across Iraq, Syria and Libya and has been active for 12 years.

On Saturday, U.S. Central Command said that two U.S. soldiers were killed in Jordan and another is missing in action in the aftermath of Iranian strikes on U.S. military sites in the country.

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