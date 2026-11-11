Vance Has It Backwards: ‘America First’ Runs Through Jerusalem

In his post-election message, the day after the elections, Vice President JD Vance listed four things Republicans must do to win back voters: end the war with Iran, focus on the cost of living, put America first, and change America’s relationship with Israel.

The list treats putting America first and standing with Israel as competing goals. They are not. Measured by the standard Vance himself invokes – the American interest – the alliance with Israel is one of the best bargains in the history of American foreign policy.

Start with the war Mr. Vance wanted ended. The Islamic Republic of Iran has chanted death to America for more than four decades. Its proxies have killed American soldiers in Iraq, attacked American ships in the Red Sea, and closed the Strait of Hormuz to the oil that American families pay for at the pump. Iran’s enmity toward the United States did not begin with Israel and would not end if Israel disappeared.

Israel is the country on the front line of that fight. Its intelligence services have repeatedly exposed what Tehran tried to hide about its nuclear program. Its air force has struck Iranian proxies that also target Americans. And since April, according to published reports, Israel has largely not participated in strikes on Iran at all. Whatever one thinks of the war, the claim that Israel is dragging America into it does not fit the record.

An America First foreign policy, as President Trump has described it, means allies who carry their own weight, no American boots on foreign soil, and partnerships that strengthen American industry. Israel meets every one of those tests.

Israel has never asked American soldiers to fight its wars. The military aid now being phased out was spent almost entirely in American factories, sustaining American jobs. Israeli battlefield experience has improved American weapons, from missile defense to armor protection to counter-drone systems that now protect American bases. Israeli technology runs through American hospitals, farms, and cybersecurity firms. Few allies give so much and ask so little.

Ironically, the less America wants to do around the world, the more it needs partners who can deter enemies on their own. A capable, self-reliant Israel that can hold Iran and its proxies in check is exactly what a restrained America should want. Distancing Washington from Jerusalem would not bring American troops home. It would invite Tehran to test both countries.

Nor does changing the relationship with Israel address the other items on the Vance list. Ending military grants, as the President has just announced, saves money that was largely spent in America anyway. It will not lower anyone’s grocery bill.

If the relationship is to change, let it change in the direction that the president and the prime minister have already chosen: from aid to partnership, from a donor and a recipient to two nations that build, invest, and defend together.

Mr. Vance is right that Republicans must listen to voters who left them. He is wrong to tell them that Israel is a part of the problem. The American interest and the Israeli alliance point in the same direction, and an American leader who would be president and wants to put his country first should say so.