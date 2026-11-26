Many of Jewish music’s hit lyrics are from Sefer Bereishit, and we’ve mentioned quite a few in past years. This upcoming Shabbat, we will be reading Parshat Vayishlach, and there are some wonderful Jewish songs whose lyrics come from this parsha.

In 2012, Yonatan Razel released the album In Between the Sounds, which features the song “Katonti,” with lyrics taken from our parsha. This is a song with a unique and powerful melody, filled with emotion. When Razel sings it, he adds another layer of depth and feeling through his distinctive vocal style.

The song begins with a gentle piano intro, followed by strings that gradually join in the background, while the familiar piano melody carries the introduction forward. Razel is a master pianist and his talent is clearly reflected throughout the song. The piano interludes, together with the beautiful strings in the background, complement each other perfectly, creating a deeply moving and heartfelt musical experience.

As the intro gradually fades, Razel enters with his gentle voice: “Katonti mi’kol hachasadim umi’kol ha’emet asher asita et avdecha, ki b’makli avarti et ha-Yarden, ata hayiti lishnei machanot – hatzileni na” – I have become too small for all the kindness and all the faithfulness that You have shown Your servant. For with only my staff I crossed the Jordan, and now I have become two camps – please save me.

The YouTube video has already garnered 15 million views. Among the many comments, you can find stories shared by people who describe themselves as completely secular and non-religious. Some write that listening to the song brought them to tears and inspired them to begin studying Torah, become baalei teshuva, and grow closer to Hashem.

One of the classic Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach songs is “V’nisgav,” whose chorus lyrics are from Parshat Vayishlach: “Vayivater Yaakov levado, v’ye’avek ish imo, ad alot hashachar” – And Jacob was left alone, and a man wrestled with him until daybreak.

We used to sing this song in yeshiva, and afterward as well. It has become a classic and a favorite Carlebach song. Over the years, you’ve heard it being played at weddings, bar mitzvahs, and other events.

In Parshat Vayishlach, we read about the passing of Rachel when she gave birth to Binyamin, and her burial on Derech Efrat in Beit Lechem. A number of songs have been written and composed over the years about Rachel Imeinu, songs that many people are familiar with from school, from singing during seudah shlishit, or from other events and kumzitzes. One of my favorite songs is “Kol Berama,” which was composed by Yossi Green.

Yigal Calek was the conductor of the London School of Jewish Song (Pirchei London). He asked Green to compose songs for the choir. In 1974, Calek established the Israeli branch of the children’s choir, called Pirchei Yerushalayim Yad B’zemer, and Green composed the hit “Kol Berama,” which appeared on the choir’s album. Over the years, the song has been performed many times by many singers. My favorite version is the one by the Shalhevet Orchestra from their album Haneshama Lach 4.

“Kol berama nishma, nehi bechi tamrurim – Rachel mevaka al baneha; mei’ana lehinachem al baneha ki einenu” – A voice is heard in Ramah, lamentation and bitter weeping – Rachel is weeping for her children; she refuses to be comforted for her children, because they are no more.

“Min’i kolech mibechi v’einayich midim’a, ki yesh sachar life’ulatech ne’um Hashem, veshavu mei’eretz oyev” – Refrain your voice from weeping, and your eyes from tears; for your work shall be rewarded, declares the L-rd, and they shall return from the land of the enemy.

Now, what could be better than a Mordechai Ben David song? We’ve got it covered this week. One of my favorite albums on my music player is his “Tamid B’simcha” (Always Happy), which was released in 1994. The album contains hits such as “Tamid B’simcha,” “Yerushalayim,” “Timche,” and “Al Tisya’esh,” which have become MBD classics over the years. The lyrics for the chorus of one of the songs on the album are taken from the last pasuk of this week’s haftarah. The song is “Ve’olu Moishi’im.”

“Ve'alu moshi’im be-Har Tzion lishpot et Har Esav, vehayta laHashem hamelucha” – And saviors shall go up on Mount Zion to judge the Mount of Esau, and the kingdom shall be the Lord’s.

The song begins with a somewhat dramatic brass intro, and then MBD begins to sing. It’s an upbeat song with a rock-style beat. Even though it didn’t become a big hit over the years, it’s a great song featuring MBD’s unique style.

Enjoy!