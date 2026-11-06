Weil, Gotshal: Superstars and the House of Avraham

A law firm that helped guide Enron and Lehman Brothers through bankruptcy has hired bankruptcy lawyers for itself.

For nearly a century, Weil, Gotshal & Manges occupied a secure place among America’s leading law firms. Its partners earned, on average, almost $6 million a year. Yet an exodus of top lawyers, followed by failed merger talks, has brought it to the brink of dissolution. In late October, its leadership recommended winding down.

The Economist ran the story under the headline “Weil’s collapse and the death of corporate loyalty,” with a subhead that reads, “Superstar talent is alluring. It is also dangerous.” The magazine sees in Weil’s crisis the breakdown of an older bargain. Talented professionals once traded some independence for membership in a prestigious institution, which in turn drove loyalty to the firm. Increasingly, the best can command their own price and take their clients elsewhere. As the magazine puts it, “Loyalty counts for little; history, nothing at all.”

A firm can spend decades building a reputation, then discover that much of its earning power is free to walk out the door. But the ability of a top lawyer to command an extraordinary price raises another question: where does an individual’s extraordinary value come from?

Consider Elon Musk. People hold up his achievements as proof of what one exceptional person can accomplish. Yet rockets do not launch on the strength of one man’s ideas. They need engineers, technicians and managers who turn those ideas into working machines. Part of Musk’s value lies in persuading capable people to attempt what they would otherwise consider impossible, and to persist when the work gets hard.

Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president, has described Musk as someone who “drives people to do great work,” pushing them to find a way through problems they would otherwise dismiss. In a CNBC interview this June, she noted that employees who had already become wealthy kept working hard, focused on the mission. A pay package alone cannot explain that kind of commitment.

The individual and the institution are more entangled than the superstar story suggests. A leader’s exceptional contribution is his ability to draw exceptional contributions from others. His value runs through those relationships. Even the first partner who left Weil had other lawyers follow him to his new firm.

The Economist recognizes the importance of relationships. It concludes that cultural ties may be the most durable way to hold talented people together. But shared purpose leaves a harder question unanswered. What should that purpose be? What are we working toward? What is our “why?” Billable hours?

How Avraham Defined a Superstar

Avraham has changed the lives of those around him. Now Sarah has died, he is old, and Yitzchak needs a wife. The future of the household will rest on someone who did not grow up in his home or with his values. He must, in effect, hire an outsider.

The Torah has already told us what must endure. Hashem describes Avraham as a man who will teach his children and household to keep His way, doing righteousness and justice (Bereishit 18:19). Avraham’s legacy requires people who make that way of life their own. The search for Yitzchak’s wife is also a search for someone who can help build such a home.

At the well, Eliezer asks Hashem for a sign. He will ask a young woman for a little water. If she offers to water his camels as well, he will know she is the one intended for Yitzchak (Bereishit 24:14).

Rivka gives him a drink. Then, unasked, she offers to draw water for his camels until they have finished drinking. There are ten of them. She hurries to empty her jug into the trough and runs back to the well to draw more.

She could have stopped after helping Eliezer. She has the sensitivity to see what is needed without being asked. The proactivity and commitment to stay until the job is done.

Rashi explains why this matters: a woman who performs chesed is worthy of entering Avraham’s house. Eliezer is testing for the quality on which that house was built. Avraham ran to welcome travelers; Rivka runs to draw water.

Here we see the distinction from Musk. Inspiring a team toward an ambitious goal is a real achievement of leadership. Chesed makes a different demand: another person’s need deserves our attention even when helping him does nothing to advance our plans. No one has told Rivka she is being considered as Yitzchak’s wife. She has been asked for water.

“Olam chesed yibaneh,” the world is built through kindness (Tehillim 89:3). That teaching asks more of us than loyalty to our own group. A group can be fiercely loyal within and indifferent to everyone outside. Chesed reaches the traveler who has just arrived, before anyone knows his name. Avraham’s house must be united around a commitment that opens its doors.

That is how a value outlives its founder. Rivka does not need Avraham standing beside her to tell her what to do. She can see a need and respond on her own. In the home she and Yitzchak build, chesed will be a way of life.

None of this proves that Weil could have survived with kinder partners. A law firm’s collapse has economic causes, and an employee’s departure is not a verdict on his character. The lesson concerns the qualities we recognize and reward. A firm that measures contribution only in fees will miss the person who develops younger colleagues, shares credit or helps others. Those contributions are harder to price. A community depends on them.

The Economist asks what can keep exceptional people committed to an institution. Avraham’s household offers a demanding answer: a shared obligation to care for others, including those who do not belong to it. That is the quality Eliezer goes looking for, and the one Rivka brings into the family.

Weil’s crisis reminds us how much can rest on a few exceptional people. At Weil, exceptional meant revenue. Chayei Sarah asks us to look harder at what makes a person exceptional. At the well, the future matriarch of the Jewish people sees a stranger and his thirsty camels. She has no idea how much depends on her answer.

She draws the water anyway.