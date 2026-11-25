I’ll never forget my dad’s advice when I first started going into the city on my own. Keep your wallet in the front pocket, not your back pocket. Always know where you are going. And, in his words, “Even if you don’t know where you’re going, walk with purpose and determination like you know where you’re going.” All excellent advice for being in N.Y.C.

My father was talking about walking confidently so I wouldn’t get stopped by strangers, but speed was just as important a part of it. In Manhattan, we have to keep moving: make the light, slip past the crowd, get where we’re going. In other places, people drive somewhere to go for a walk. Here, we walk to get where it is we are going. Our minds are already on what we need to do when we arrive.

In our rush to get where we need to be, our attention is always on what comes next. How often do we notice what is already part of our lives? The Talmud in Berachot (60b) describes the blessings we should recite while getting up in the morning. Upon opening his eyes, he blesses G-d for sight. Upon getting dressed, for clothing. Upon beginning to walk, for making firm the steps of a human being. The familiar morning blessings, which we conventionally recite in quick succession as part of Shacharit, are presented in the Talmud as responses to individual moments in the process of waking up and beginning the day. The remarkable thing about the morning blessings is that we were never meant to stop for them. They were written to be recited as we do these things. Gratitude was meant to be woven into the morning routine itself.

Why so many blessings? After all, from a halachic perspective, we try to avoid unnecessary blessings. Wouldn’t one general expression of gratitude for being alive accomplish the same thing? If nothing else, it would certainly be more efficient.

The problem with a general thank-you is that it allows us to remain general about what we are thankful for. We can be grateful for our lives without giving much thought to any particular part of them. The Talmud directs our attention to the details. Before there is a destination to reach, there is the ability to take a step. Before there is something we want to see, there is the ability to see it. Those things deserve attention and gratitude in their own right, even on a morning when nothing special has happened. We do not have to move more slowly to say them; they turn our attention to what we are doing while we are doing it.

Dr. Kenneth Prager, a pulmonologist and Chairman of the Medical Ethics Committee at Columbia University, has described how long it took him to appreciate another blessing from that same Talmudic page. As an elementary school student in yeshiva, he and his classmates poked fun at the sign posted outside the bathroom: it bore the Asher Yatzar blessing, recited after relieving oneself, thanking G-d for the wondrous workings of the body. Blessings, they thought, were for prayers and holidays, not bodily functions. Medical school changed his mind. Caring for patients whose lives revolved around dialysis machines, colostomies, and urinary catheters, he came to understand, in his words, “how many things had to operate just right” for an ordinary day to proceed unremarkably, and he began to recite the blessing himself. Then there was a patient named Josh, a twenty-year-old who became quadriplegic after a car accident, who fought his way back to walking with a brace and a cane. Prager was there the day Josh no longer needed a catheter, and he suggested that Josh, also a yeshiva graduate, say the blessing. “As he recited the ancient beracha,” Prager wrote, “tears welled in my eyes. Josh is my son.”

Most of us understand that experience even if we have never had anything quite like it. When something stops working, we suddenly appreciate how much we depended on it. A period of illness can make an ordinary morning seem extraordinary. But the morning blessings compel us to make that recognition without having to wait for a frightening reminder. The fact that something happened yesterday and the day before does not make it any less worthy of gratitude today. They were designed for an ordinary morning: recited while we are getting up and getting going, so that even as we turn to what comes next, we remember to be grateful for what we already have.

Thanksgiving is a chance to look back on the year and give thanks for what has gone well. But the daily morning blessings remind us to notice more than the year’s big items. They turn our attention to the ordinary things we depend on every day and so easily take for granted. We can still walk fast, and we should. This is, after all, Manhattan; we have places to be and responsibilities to meet. But even on the busiest days, we can notice what is good in our lives and be grateful for it while we keep moving.

Rabbi Roy Feldman is Associate Rabbi at Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun on New York City’s Upper East Side. For more, visit rabbifeldman.com