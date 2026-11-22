When Judge Richard Posner died on November 10 at the age of 87, America lost one of its most extraordinary legal minds. For decades, his work occupied an unmatched place in American legal life. The New York Times obituary reports that a study ranked him the most-cited legal scholar of the second half of the twentieth century, with nearly twice the citations of the runner-up. His judicial opinions appeared in law school casebooks more often than those of any other judge; a study updated this year found that his lead remained astonishing. His influence came from an unusual combination of range, energy, and clarity: thousands of opinions, more than 50 books, and a conversational style that made difficult questions vivid. A longtime federal appellate judge and University of Chicago scholar, he helped transform how lawyers think about law. His questions traveled even farther than he could have known. One reached into the beit midrash.

Several years ago, we wrote an article inspired by The Behavior of Federal Judges, the book Posner coauthored with Lee Epstein and William Landes. Its central question was deceptively simple: Why do judges decide as they do? Reading it prompted us to ask a related question about our own tradition: How does a rabbi’s understanding of his responsibility shape the halachic answers he gives?

That question deserves renewed attention as we remember Posner. It can help us understand rabbinic disagreement, appreciate the burdens of Torah leadership, and become more thoughtful about how we seek halachic guidance.

We often describe a rabbi as “strict” or “lenient,” as though every answer could be placed somewhere on a single line. But those labels frequently obscure what matters most. Posner's analysis suggests a useful question for understanding rabbinic decision-making: What task was the rabbi performing? Was he answering an individual's she'eilah, resolving a dispute between two people, or guiding an entire community?

These responsibilities overlap, sometimes within the same person. They nevertheless require different kinds of judgment.

Posner and his colleagues examined how judicial decisions reflect the responsibilities and constraints of the office. A trial judge and a Supreme Court justice do different work. Understanding their decisions requires attention to that difference. In our article, we proposed a similar distinction among four rabbinic roles: the moreh hora’ah, the posek, the dayan, and the gadol. These are categories for understanding responsibilities, not rigid titles or a ranking of personal greatness.

The moreh hora’ah answers the familiar questions of observant life. Is this utensil still kosher? May this action be done on Shabbat? He applies established halachic principles to particular circumstances. Doing that well requires substantial learning, careful listening, and the humility to recognize when a question needs someone with greater expertise.

The posek, as we used the term, also addresses questions for which the precedents are less direct. New medical procedures, new technology, and new forms of evidence require him to determine how established principles apply to unfamiliar realities. Electricity and DNA do not appear by name in the Gemara. Their absence does not leave halacha silent. It makes the work of understanding and applying halacha especially demanding.

Neither role can be fulfilled simply by finding a sentence in a book. The sources themselves distinguish between what should ideally be done and what may be accepted after the fact; between ordinary circumstances and pressing need; between a minor inconvenience and substantial financial loss. Those distinctions must be understood before they can be applied.

Consider a family asking about food shortly before Shabbat. Where the halachic sources authorize reliance on a particular opinion in circumstances of serious need, the family’s circumstances matter. The rabbi cannot turn forbidden food into permitted food through sympathy. But he can recognize that halacha itself makes room for considerations that a hurried reader might miss. Knowledge of the people asking can therefore be part of accurate pesak.

A dayan faces a different responsibility. In a monetary dispute, he must adjudicate the rights of competing parties. What looks like leniency toward one litigant may impose a loss on the other. The hardship of a debtor cannot, by itself, authorize a judge to give away the creditor’s money.

A beit din may pursue an authorized compromise, and its work requires judgment about evidence, commercial practice, and the parties’ understandings. But compassion must operate within the rules governing those rights. We should appreciate the moral seriousness of this restraint. A judge who refuses to favor a sympathetic litigant may be protecting someone whose story we have not heard.

The gadol, in the sense we described, carries an additional burden: responsibility for the religious direction of a community. He must consider how an individual decision will affect institutions, commitments, and the people who will follow. A practice might be technically permissible yet unwise to encourage. Conversely, a demanding standard that some individuals can sustain may be unsuitable as an expectation for everyone.

The distinction matters when rabbinic guidance reaches us stripped of its context. An answer to one family in distress is circulated as a general policy. A communal recommendation is reported as an absolute prohibition. A private stringency becomes a test of everyone else’s religious seriousness. In each instance, the words may survive while the question that gave them meaning disappears.

Rav Moshe Feinstein exemplified the ability to bring several of these responsibilities together. His ruling on commercially produced milk in the United States is a familiar example. In Iggerot Moshe, Yoreh De’ah 1:47, he explained why governmental oversight and the resulting assurance about the milk’s source could provide a halachic basis for permission. He also recognized the place of greater personal stringency.

The ruling rested on legal reasoning. Yet its importance extended into the everyday lives of American Jews. It addressed how families could live faithfully under the conditions they actually faced. In our article, we saw here the work of a posek whose understanding of the community also reflected the responsibility of a gadol. Permission and personal stringency could coexist without making either group contemptuous of the other.

Another responsum reveals the courage this work sometimes demands. In Iggerot Moshe, Yoreh De’ah 1:101, Rav Moshe rejected the suggestion that a qualified scholar must refrain from deciding a new question merely because earlier books do not explicitly resolve it. Torah learning continues. A scholar must investigate the sources, understand the issue, and accept responsibility for a properly grounded conclusion.

He was particularly forceful about the danger of misplaced humility when inaction would leave a woman unable to remarry. Refusing to decide can itself have grave consequences. The obligation to be careful does not excuse a qualified posek from the obligation to act.

None of this means that every desired outcome can be justified. The authority of Torah and the discipline of halachic reasoning set real boundaries. Need demands serious investigation; it does not guarantee permission. Nor does identifying a rabbi’s role prove that his answer is correct. Our proposal is a way to understand decisions more accurately, not a substitute for evaluating their reasoning.

There are also limits to the comparison with American judges. Halacha has its own sources of authority, its own methods, and its own binding commitments. Posner’s scholarship did not erase those differences. It prompted us to notice questions that could be fruitful within them.

That is one measure of an exceptional thinker. Judge Posner’s work enabled us to see more clearly, including across differences in our deepest commitments. One need not agree with all of his conclusions to recognize the magnitude of his achievement.

As we remember Judge Posner, one of the most influential American judges of the past half-century, we might replace one familiar question with a better one. Before asking whether a rabbi is strict or lenient, ask what responsibility he is carrying, whose rights are at stake, and which halachic principles govern the circumstances. The answer may deepen our respect for the learning, restraint, and courage that faithful Torah leadership requires.

This article is adapted from the authors’ “The Behavior of Jewish Judges: A Theoretical Study of Religious Decision-making,” B.D.D. 33 (March 2018), pp. 63–79.