Dear Watching the Clock,

You have raised an interesting question, and I think you may be surprised by how many singles can relate to what you are describing. While the changing of the clock may not actually change the dating process, it certainly can change how we experience it. Sometimes, it isn't the extra hour of sleep or the earlier sunset that affects us. It is what those changes represent.

There is something about the transition from summer to winter that can make the waiting feel more noticeable. During the summer, life seems to move at a different pace. The longer days, outdoor activities, weddings, and social gatherings create a sense of excitement and possibility. Then, almost overnight, the evenings become darker, the temperatures drop, and we find ourselves spending more time indoors. For someone who is waiting to meet their zivug, that change can feel especially significant.

But I want to share an important thought with you: Your life is not on hold simply because you are still waiting for your shidduch.

One of the greatest challenges of being single is learning how to live fully while waiting for something you deeply want. It is natural to look forward to the day when you will have someone to share Shabbos, Yom Tov, and everyday life with. There is nothing wrong with that desire. In fact, it is a beautiful aspiration. But we must be careful not to allow our anticipation of tomorrow to take away from the opportunities and blessings of today.

You mentioned the family gatherings, the simchos, and watching friends and siblings move forward. These situations can be particularly difficult. You can genuinely be happy for someone else's engagement and, at the same time, feel a little sadness about your own circumstances. Those feelings do not make you selfish or ungrateful. They make you human. You do not have to feel guilty because someone else's good news reminds you of what you are still waiting for.

My advice is to give yourself permission to experience those emotions without allowing them to define you. You can celebrate another person's happiness while continuing to daven for your own. One person's yeshuah does not take away from the yeshuah that is waiting for you.

As far as the practical challenges of winter dating, perhaps this is an opportunity to become a little more creative and organized. Don't allow the cold weather or shorter evenings to become reasons to withdraw from the process. Plan ahead, coordinate schedules early, and remember that a successful date does not depend on perfect weather or an elaborate outing. What matters is the opportunity to get to know another person. Sometimes the simplest dates lead to the most meaningful conversations.

I also encourage you to be mindful of the tendency to compare your dating journey with everyone else's. It is so easy to look around and wonder why someone younger is already engaged, why a friend seems to have found their zivug so quickly, or why your own journey is taking longer than expected. But we must remember that we are each living a different story. We see other people's milestones, but we do not always see their struggles, disappointments, or challenges along the way.

Hashem does not work according to our clocks, calendars, or seasonal schedules. We may have a timeline in mind, but His understanding is so much greater than ours. That does not mean we should sit back and do nothing. We should continue making hishtadlus, accepting appropriate suggestions, investing in ourselves, and remaining open to opportunities. At the same time, we must recognize that the outcome is ultimately in Hashem's hands.

There is another beautiful perspective to consider. In Yiddishkeit, darkness is not necessarily something to fear. Think about Chanukah, which arrives during the darkest part of the year. We light one candle, then another, gradually adding more light to the darkness. Perhaps there is a lesson here for every single who is navigating the winter months. Even when the road feels long, we can continue adding light through our tefillos, our kindness, our personal growth, and our connection to Hashem.

Don't underestimate the importance of taking care of yourself during this season. Stay connected with friends, make plans, pursue interests, and find things that bring you genuine happiness. Your world should not revolve entirely around dating. You are a whole person with talents, strengths, relationships, and opportunities to accomplish meaningful things right now.

And finally, remember that an earlier sunset does not mean that your sunshine is further away. Sometimes the greatest changes in our lives happen when we least expect them. A phone call, a suggestion, or one meeting can change an entire future.

So, does the changing of the clock affect dating life? Perhaps it does. But it does not have to affect your sense of self-worth, your happiness, or your emunah.

Keep making hishtadlus, keep davening, and keep living. Your story is still unfolding, and there is so much reason to remain hopeful.

With warm wishes and heartfelt tefillos may we hear good news soon,

IYH