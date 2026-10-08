When You Smile …

“And Hevel, he too brought from the firstborn of his flocks, and of their fattest, and Hashem turned to Hevel and to his offering” (Bereishis 4:4)

Hevel brought an offering from the choicest of his flocks which was accepted by Hashem. If so, why was it decreed that he should die?

The Kli Yakar explains there was a decree of death because he had not been inspired on his own to bring the sacrifice, as the pasuk states, “he too brought ….” When he saw Kayin bring an offering, he then did the same.

However, this is difficult to understand. Just because a person wasn’t inspired on his own, but took a lesson from someone else, he deserves death?

R’ Eliyahu Baruch Finkel states that the thoughts of Kayin and Hevel were completely different from our thoughts. Kayin and Hevel were living in the palace of the King. They were present at the creation of the perfect world. In their world the expectations were much higher. One could incur the penalty of death even for a slight impropriety.

The Ari cites the Zohar that the reason Hevel was punished with death was because his act brought him to such an elevated spiritual level that he was able to see the honor of Hashem. With that level of exaltation, any mistake he made warranted his death.

There is an additional commentary of the Gur Aryeh, cited by R’ Goel Elkarif, who says that Hevel was liable because he saw that Kayin was dejected when Hashem did not accept his offering – as it says (Bereishis 4:5),“and Kayin was very angry” – but Hevel averted his eyes to avoid seeing his brother’s pain and did not concern himself with his misery.

He saw his brother was pained. How could he turn away from Kayin at such a time? Why didn’t he at least try to alleviate his distress?

Contrast this with the character traits of Hashem. When Hashem did not accept Kayin’s offering and he was upset, Hashem asked him, “Why are you so angry and why has your face fallen?” Only after that did He speak to Kayin about repentance. Hevel, however, did nothing to relieve his brother’s burden, and for this infraction he merited death.

We find similarly that a flaw in the character of the 24,000 disciples of R’ Akiva – who didn’t give proper honor to each other – caused their tragic death. If there is a lack of perfection in man’s character traits then we lose the merit of having the world continue.

The sefer Ramosayim Tzofim, on the midrashic work Tanna Dvei Eliyahu, says in the name of R’ Simcha Bunim of Peshischa, that if one greets his friend with a pleasant facial expression, he will be successful that day in his dealings. If one wants to see success in his livelihood he should smile to the next person and greet him warmly.

R’ Chaim Brim comments that the greatest request of the Jewish people is the one we ask in the Grace After Meals, “May He be glorified through us forever all eternity.” How is Hashem glorified? When He rejoices with His works (Tehillim 104:31). It says in Divrei HaYamim (I, 16:27), “There is might and joy in His place,” meaning that in Hashem’s place there is always only joy and strength.

The Kli Yakar notes that there is only one place in the entire Torah (Bereishis 6:5-6)where Hashem’s sentiments are expressed in an intensely sharp way. Hashem is, in fact, the source of simchain the world. However, when the character attributes of the people of the generation are corrupt then He is unhappy.

At the end of Shemoneh Esrei,we ask Hashem for a long list of different types of blessings. One can merit such a blessing when he presents a pleasant countenance to others. In fact, R’ Chaim Kanievsky commented that we pray for shidduchim in Birchas Kohanim. It says there, “May Hashem illuminate His countenance to you.” When there is a radiant face, then there is chen (a favorable look), and a shidduch is created. The future home of the Jewish people hinges on a radiant face.

An American Jew moved into the Bayit Vegan neighborhood of Eretz Yisrael. As a newcomer, he was, understandably, not at all familiar with the area.

A few days after he moved in, one of the young men who lived nearby came over and warmly welcomed him to the neighborhood. He gave him a list of all the shuls in Bayit Vegan. The list contained all the pertinent information – the times of the minyanim as well asthe shiurim that were given in each shul,the schedule of the shiurim, and what topic each shiur covered.

The newcomer was incredulous. He was overcome by the generosity and altruism of this young man, who had compiled such a detailed list. It was the most helpful gesture anyone had ever made to him.

Time passed, and the Yid was now comfortable in his new home. The young man who had been so gracious and helpful had become ill and needed to go to America for a special procedure. The askanim collected funds to cover the medical expenses and tickets. Then word went out that they were still short of the total amount needed. The American realized that the ill young man was none other than the individual who had given him such a warm welcome when he settled in the neighborhood, and he immediately contributed the remainder of the funds that the askanim had been missing.

The young man’s graciousness and hospitality had been completely l’shem Shamayim, and he certainly had never sought any reward. But one who presents a radiant face to others, Hashem bestows upon him a radiant face as well.