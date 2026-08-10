White Spinach Lasagna

When a jarred sauce helps you put together the most decadent, restaurant-level dish in minutes, you know it’s a keeper! I had to convince everyone eating this lasagna that it did not take me hours to make!

Ingredients

2 (14.5-ounce) jars Tuscanini Alfredo Sauce

1 box Tuscanini Flat Lasagna

24-ounce bag Beleaves Frozen Spinach, thawed

approximately 2 cups shredded cheese

3/4 cup milk

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Spread a layer of Alfredo sauce on the bottom of a 9×13-inch pan. Top with a layer of flat lasagna sheets. Follow that with another layer of Alfredo sauce, a layer of spinach, and then shredded cheese. Repeat layering until the pan is filled.

3. Pour the milk around the sides of the pan, so it can seep in.

4. Bake, covered, for one hour, then uncover and bake another 10 minutes.

Notes:

The lasagna freezes very well.

Feel free to omit the spinach or swap for any of your favorite vegetable.