Who Gets the Funds?

A Historic Dispute Between The Torah Giants of Europe

An extraordinary correspondence of Rav Meir Shapiro of Lublin and the Imrei Emes of Ger that I was recently consigned to sell sheds light on the challenges facing Europe's yeshivos in the aftermath of World War I.

Among the fascinating historical documents that continue to emerge from the archives of prewar European Jewry, an extraordinary handwritten correspondence connecting two of the generation's most distinguished Torah leaders offers a particularly revealing glimpse into the challenges, disagreements, and communal responsibilities that occupied the minds of gedolei Yisrael during one of the most turbulent periods in Jewish history. The document, a two-sided letter written in Warsaw around 1920, brings together the handwriting of Rav Meir Shapiro of Lublin and the Gerrer Rebbe, Rav Avraham Mordechai Alter, known throughout the Torah world as the Imrei Emes. Addressed to Rav Yosef Baumgarten, a prominent Viennese dayan who would eventually serve as Av Beis Din of the renowned Schiff Shul, the correspondence concerns the distribution of funds collected for the support of Torah institutions throughout Europe. More than a century later, this remarkable manuscript provides a window into the difficult realities confronting the Torah world in the aftermath of World War I, when the survival of countless yeshivos depended upon the ability of rabbinic leaders to organize communal support and ensure that the limited resources available were distributed appropriately.

The years following World War I were particularly difficult for Jewish communities throughout Eastern and Central Europe. The war had disrupted traditional communal structures, devastated local economies, displaced families, and left many longstanding Torah institutions struggling to maintain their existence. Yeshivos that had once flourished under the patronage of prosperous communities and individual benefactors suddenly found themselves facing severe financial difficulties. Recognizing that the future of Torah learning required an organized international effort, the Keren Olam HaTorah HaKlali was established to collect and distribute funds to struggling institutions. The initiative represented an important attempt to create a unified system of support for the Torah world, but, as the correspondence now reveals, the actual distribution of those funds was not without controversy. Questions arose regarding which institutions were receiving assistance, whether previously established agreements were being honored, and whether the different branches of the European Torah world were being represented fairly.

It was Rav Meir Shapiro who raised particularly forceful objections to the manner in which the funds were being distributed. Rav Meir argued that the Polish yeshivos, including the extensive network of chassidic institutions, were receiving considerably less than their appropriate share. He invoked an earlier resolution adopted by Agudas Yisroel, which had stipulated that forty percent of the allocations should be designated for Polish yeshivos, and insisted that this commitment be respected. His argument was not simply an appeal for additional financial assistance, but rather a demand that an established communal understanding be upheld. The letter reflects Rav Meir Shapiro's characteristic ability to combine practical organizational concerns with a broader vision for the future of Torah Jewry. Even at this relatively early stage in his public career, he was deeply involved in the larger questions confronting the European Torah world, recognizing that the preservation of Torah institutions required not only dedicated rabbanim and talmidim, but also responsible communal leadership and a fair system of financial support.

Particularly interesting is the sharp and memorable expression with which Rav Meir Shapiro concludes his argument. Referring to the well-known statement of Chazal concerning the Torah of Eretz Yisrael, he adds a pointed observation about the Torah of Lithuania, declaring that the assertion that there is no Torah like the Torah of Lithuania is something they had never heard. The remark, with its unmistakable touch of wit, reflects the intensity of the discussion surrounding the relative standing of the different Torah centers of Europe. Lithuania had long been celebrated as the home of some of the greatest yeshivos and talmidei chachamim of the Jewish world, while Poland was home to an equally vibrant and influential network of chassidic and non-chassidic institutions. Rav Meir's comment appears to challenge the assumptions underlying the allocation process and to emphasize that the Torah institutions of Poland deserved recognition and support commensurate with their importance.

The reverse side of the manuscript adds another important dimension to the story, as it contains a separate letter from the Imrei Emes of Ger. Rav Avraham Mordechai Alter was one of the most influential chassidic leaders of the twentieth century and stood at the helm of the vast Gerrer community, which exercised enormous influence throughout Poland and beyond. His appearance in this correspondence demonstrates that the concerns surrounding the distribution of funds extended beyond Rav Meir Shapiro himself and involved other leading figures of the Polish Torah world. The Imrei Emes likewise expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which the allocations were being handled, particularly with regard to funds that had originally been intended for the support of traditional yeshivos. While expressing respect for Rav Leo Deutschlander, the Imrei Emes employs the striking Talmudic expression, "The daughter of a priest should not be treated like an innkeeper," implying that funds should not be diverted from the yeshivos in favor of the fledgling Beis Yaakov movement.

The timing of this correspondence is especially significant when viewed against the subsequent careers of the two rabbinic personalities whose writings it preserves. Rav Meir Shapiro would go on to become one of the most celebrated figures in the history of modern Torah Jewry. His founding of Yeshivas Chachmei Lublin represented an ambitious effort to establish a world-class institution that would combine the highest standards of Torah scholarship with an organized and dignified educational framework. His introduction of Daf Yomi at the First World Congress of Agudas Yisroel in 1923 would ultimately become one of the most transformative initiatives in the history of Torah learning, uniting Jews throughout the world through a common daily study of the Talmud. The Imrei Emes, meanwhile, continued to lead the Gerrer chassidic dynasty through an extraordinarily consequential period, guiding his community through the final decades of prewar European Jewry and the terrible destruction that followed. Both leaders understood that the preservation of Torah was not merely a matter of individual scholarship, but depended upon the existence of strong institutions, responsible leadership, and the ability to unite communities around shared objectives.