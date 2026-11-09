Categories: Recipes
Whole Wheat Oatmeal Cinnamon Muffins
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November 9, 2026, 10 AM ET
I love muffins because they’re ridiculously easy to make, and because they’re a bit healthier than other baked goods — especially this version — but you wouldn’t know it from tasting them!
Yields about 14 muffins
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup oil
- 2 eggs
- 3/4 cup Haddar Brown Sugar Sugar Light Brown 16Oz Haddar
- 1 and 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- pinch sea salt
- 2 teaspoons Gefen Cinnamon Spice Cinnamon Ground 2.25Oz Gefen (P)
- 1 and 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats
- 1 and 3/4 cups white whole wheat flour
- 1 cup milk or Tnuva Oat Milk
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Line a muffin pan with paper liners and set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together oil, eggs, sugar, vanilla, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Mix until smooth.
- Add oats, flour, and milk. Switch from a whisk to a rubber spatula to stir until combined.
- Pour batter into prepared muffin pans, filling each cup three-quarters of the way full. Bake for about 18 minutes, until tops are set.
Notes:
Plan Ahead: These muffins freeze nicely.