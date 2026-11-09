I love muffins because they’re ridiculously easy to make, and because they’re a bit healthier than other baked goods — especially this version — but you wouldn’t know it from tasting them!

Yields about 14 muffins

Ingredients

3/4 cup oil

oil 2 eggs

eggs 3/4 cup Haddar Brown Sugar Sugar Light Brown 16Oz Haddar

1 and 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

vanilla extract 1 teaspoon baking powder

baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda

baking soda pinch sea salt

2 teaspoons Gefen Cinnamon Spice Cinnamon Ground 2.25Oz Gefen (P)

1 and 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats

old-fashioned oats 1 and 3/4 cups white whole wheat flour

white whole wheat flour 1 cup milk or Tnuva Oat Milk

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Line a muffin pan with paper liners and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together oil, eggs, sugar, vanilla, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Mix until smooth. Add oats, flour, and milk. Switch from a whisk to a rubber spatula to stir until combined. Pour batter into prepared muffin pans, filling each cup three-quarters of the way full. Bake for about 18 minutes, until tops are set.

Notes:

Plan Ahead: These muffins freeze nicely.