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Whole Wheat Oatmeal Cinnamon Muffins

By Miriam Pascal Cohen

|

November 9, 2026, 10 AM ET

I love muffins because they’re ridiculously easy to make, and because they’re a bit healthier than other baked goods — especially this version — but you wouldn’t know it from tasting them!

Yields about 14 muffins

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 3/4 cup Haddar Brown Sugar Sugar Light Brown 16Oz Haddar
  • 1 and 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • pinch sea salt
  • 2 teaspoons Gefen Cinnamon Spice Cinnamon Ground 2.25Oz Gefen (P)
  • 1 and 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats
  • 1 and 3/4 cups white whole wheat flour
  • 1 cup milk or Tnuva Oat Milk

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Line a muffin pan with paper liners and set aside.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together oil, eggs, sugar, vanilla, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Mix until smooth.
  3. Add oats, flour, and milk. Switch from a whisk to a rubber spatula to stir until combined.
  4. Pour batter into prepared muffin pans, filling each cup three-quarters of the way full. Bake for about 18 minutes, until tops are set.

Notes:
Plan Ahead: These muffins freeze nicely.

(Kosher.com)

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