Why Netanyahu Remains the Odds-On Favorite to Form Israel’s Next Government

President Isaac Herzog’s formal decision on November 8 to hand the mandate for forming Israel’s next government to Gadi Eisenkot has been widely hailed by opposition forces as the beginning of the end for Benjamin Netanyahu. On paper the math that guided Herzog’s hand looks dispositive: 67 Knesset members recommended Eisenkot – the leader of the Yashar party – while only 46 backed the incumbent Likud prime minister, Netanyahu.

But it is not. Israel’s coalition law rewards the candidate who can actually put 61 votes on the Knesset floor, not the one who collects the most recommendations at the preliminary consultations at the President’s Residence. And at every stage the law quietly favors the person already sitting in the Prime Minister’s chair. So, Netanyahu, by any means, cannot be counted out.

Indeed, consider the following: the October 27 election gave Likud 27 seats, Yashar 21, Naftali Bennett’s Beyachad 12, the Joint List 11, the Democrats and Ra’am 8 each, Yisrael Beytenu, Otzmah Yehudit and United Torah Judaism 7 each and Shas and Religious Zionism 6 each. In sum, Netanyahu’s bloc holds 53. The Jewish parties opposed to him hold 48. The Arab parties hold a record 19.

Nineteen of Eisenkot’s 67 recommendations came from the Joint List and Ra’am, and while every Knesset member’s voice is equal in the preliminary consultations, recommending a candidate is a vote on who gets the first try to form a government, not a commitment to sit in the government. In fact, Eisenkot’s own partners, and he himself, have ruled out depending on them. And Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman has said flatly that his party will not join a government with Ra’am or the Joint List, inside or outside the coalition. Subtract the Arab parties, and Eisenkot is left with 48 seats, 13 short. In addition, if one pays careful attention to the math, each of his routes to 61 requires someone in the anti-Netanyahu camp to break a public promise.

In sum, Gadi Eisenkot holds the President’s letter of appointment. But Benjamin Netanyahu holds the largest party, the most cohesive bloc, and the powers of the office during the runup to the final decision-making. And he appears to be in a contest that is his to lose.