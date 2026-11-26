In the aftermath of Israel’s October 27, 2026 election – with opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot working to assemble a governing coalition before a December deadline – a familiar chorus has overtaken political commentary in Jerusalem and Washington. Critics, rival politicians, and media pundits insist that Caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s urgent calls for renewed military strikes against Iran are little more than a cynical maneuver to disrupt coalition talks, force an emergency national unity government and salvage his political career.

That narrative is as convenient for Netanyahu’s domestic opponents as it is dangerously myopic. Reducing a decades-long strategic doctrine to a parlor trick of coalition politics fundamentally misunderstands both the nature of the Iranian threat and the core conviction that has defined Netanyahu’s entire public life.

To argue that Netanyahu is manufacturing an Iranian crisis to stay in power requires ignoring nearly thirty years of remarkably consistent warnings. Long before his current political deadlocks, before the war in Gaza, and through multiple administrations in Washington, Netanyahu has viewed a nuclear-armed Islamic Republic through a single uncompromising lens: as an existential threat to the survival of the Jewish state. Whether speaking before the United Nations, addressing the U.S. Congress, or briefing his own cabinet, his thesis has never wavered – a regime that cannot be deterred by traditional containment or halted by temporary diplomatic agreements.

The events of the past eighteen months only reinforce why Netanyahu sees military force as the sole viable solution. While the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes in June 2025 and February 2026 inflicted severe damage on Iranian infrastructure, intelligence assessments acknowledge that Iran’s nuclear expertise and ambitions have not been permanently eliminated. In Netanyahu’s strategic calculus, leaving a greatly wounded but surviving regime appreciably intact simply guarantees that Tehran will rebuild its facilities deeper underground, out of reach of conventional bunker busters, while accelerating parallel threats in ballistic missiles and chemical weapons.

Furthermore, Netanyahu’s sense of urgency is anchored in a geopolitical clock that has nothing to do with the Knesset calendar. As Netanyahu and his supporters have repeatedly emphasized, Israel operates within a finite strategic window while President Trump occupies the White House. In Jerusalem’s view, having an American partner willing to back decisive action – rather than retreat into protracted inconclusive negotiations – is a rare historical alignment that cannot be squandered. Waiting months for a fractured Israeli political system to settle its domestic scores risks allowing Tehran to cross an irreversible threshold while Washington’s resolve potentially shifts.

None of this means that military action carries no risks, or that reasonable security officials cannot debate the exact operational timing. Differences between the prime minister’s office and segments of the IDF top brass over escalation management are real. Yet disagreement over when and how to strike is a far cry from proof of ulterior political motives. Even senior figures across Israel’s defense and intelligence establishment – including the leadership of the Mossad – recognize that neutralizing Iran’s strategic capabilities remains an unfinished mission.

When a leader’s warnings remain identical whether he is riding high in the polls or fighting for political survival, the simplest explanation is usually the true one: he actually means what he says. Critics may despise Netanyahu’s domestic policies, and voters have every right to debate his leadership at the ballot box. But mistaking a deeply held strategic imperative for a political stunt does a disservice to serious national security debate.