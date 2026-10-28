Why The Jewish Press Endorsed Bruce Blakeman for NY Governor: A Summary

The Jewish Press has officially endorsed Bruce Blakeman for governor, and in an editorial published on October 9, we told our readers why we thought he would make an excellent governor. But our primary focus was on his positives and we think it is important to also share some of our thoughts on the incumbent Kathy Hochul’s negatives, which, of course, are an important part of the story.

To briefly summarize, we emphasized that our decision to endorse Blakeman was made based on his concrete political record rather than party affiliation. And the endorsement itself centered on several primary takeaways from his nearly five-year tenure as Nassau County Executive.

We praised Blakeman for holding taxes in check. We commended him for providing local law enforcement with the tools and backing necessary to effectively perform their duties. Our editorial also highlighted Blakeman’s unwavering commitment to the Jewish community, stating that residents “never had to wonder whether its government had its back.”

And we noted that he could be counted on to restrain the runaway progressivism of Mayor Zohran Mamdani which is fast undermining New York City’s future.

In sharp contrast, we draw attention to the following issues which we find problematic about Hochul’s reelection bid:

This spring, the governor signed a $268.5 billion budget, the largest in the state’s history. It came 57 days afterthe April 1 deadline, the latest budget in 16 years. A governor who cannot deliver a budget on time, or restrain its growth, is not the chief executive New Yorkers need.

She has also raised taxes on the people who create jobs. Thus, she has extended the income tax surcharge on the state’s highest earners for another five years and kept the 7.25 percent corporate franchise tax rate in place through 2027. This year’s budget also adds a new surcharge on second homes in New York City. Each step sends employers and investors the same message: New York will keep raising the price of staying. Indeed, the numbers speak for themselves. In the year ending July 2025, some 137,000 more Americans moved out of New York than moved in, and the state has fewer residents today than it did in 2020.

The state also committed more than $4 billion to migrant shelter and services over just two budget cycles. In this time of rising, virulent antisemitism, that was money not available for yeshivas or security grants for shuls.

And then there is the matter of the governor’s choice of former NYC City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams as her running mate. Ms. Adams was the first Council speaker in memory not to lead a delegation to Israel, and in 2024 she drafted a Gaza ceasefire resolution plainly inimical to Israel’s security interests. The proposal was only abandoned after pushback from pro-Israel members of the Council. A lieutenant governor is one heartbeat from the governorship. The choice then is a window into the governor’s thinking on issues – and where she believes her votes lie.

In addition, this year’s state budget handed Mayor Mamdani a two-year extension of mayoral control of the schools and authority to defer roughly $2 billion in pension payments. These are hardly the acts of a governor who intends to restrain City Hall.

Bruce Blakeman’s record commends him to our community in the race for governor this year. Governor Hochul’s record confirms it.