Title: Mishlei Every Day

By: Dr. Erica Brown

Koren Publishers/Maggid Books

Mishlei is probably easier to quote than to study. Its memorable sayings have entered our vocabulary, yet reading the sefer consecutively can be surprisingly difficult. One proverb can begin to sound much like another, and its metaphors involving agriculture, animals, or the weather, seemingly belong to a world far removed from ours.

Dr. Erica Brown addresses precisely this problem in Mishlei Everyday, an ambitious three-volume work dividing Mishlei into 365 daily segments. Brown notes that many students, and even many experienced Torah teachers, told her they had begun studying Mishlei only to give up somewhere along the way (vol. 1, p. xxvii). Her solution is to try small doses. Each day's two- or three-page entry generally includes a small number of pesukim with translation and explanation, along with insights from classical commentaries, and a concluding thought or exercise. Too much advice at once, Dr. Brown observes, can overwhelm. By contrast, when studied slowly and in small portions, Mishlei’s wisdom is more easily remembered and integrated into one's life, with the eventual goal of behavior change and personal growth.

Dr. Brown draws widely from Chazal and from Rishonim including Rashi, Ibn Ezra, and Ralbag. She also draws on more recent meforshim such as Malbim, Rav Shimshon Raphael Hirsch, and also Rav Adin Steinsaltz. Remarkably, the reader is also introduced to less familiar commentaries including that of the 13-14th century Immanuel of Rome. Yet her concern is always to make an ancient text speak to a modern reader. Mishlei's warnings about honest weights, for example, become an opportunity to consider contemporary financial challenges such as cryptocurrency and complex mortgages. Agricultural and weather imagery present another challenge to readers whose lives are largely removed from harvests and rainfall. As Dr. Brown wryly notes, our ancestors could hardly have imagined central air conditioning (vol. 3, p. 365).

Perhaps most impressive, though, is what Dr. Brown teaches us about pesukim we think we already know. Day 354 considers one of Mishlei's most familiar passages, “Eishes chayil mi yimtza” (31:10). She begins by presenting the view of Ibn Ezra who understands the eishes chayil literally as an exemplary woman, but also Rashi who cites a Midrash identifying her with the Torah, and Ralbag who sees her as a metaphor for wisdom. Dr. Brown then cites a Midrash particularly resonant at this time of year when Parshas Chayei Sarah is read, considering Sarah as Avraham's eishes chayil, whose passing left him bereft. She concludes by asking the reader: “Who is a treasure in your life that you have found or who found you?” (vol. 3, p. 315).

For readers seeking greater scholarly depth, the back of the third volume contains brief essays on the authorship and canonization of Mishlei, its organization, translation, literary structure, and even the nature of a mashal. Dr. Brown discusses relationships between Mishlei and other books throughout Torah, Nevi'im, and Kesuvim and provides a taste of contemporary biblical scholarship without allowing it to interrupt the daily entries. Even Mishlei's familiar association with Shlomo HaMelech raises interesting questions, since the sefer itself refers to proverbs of Shlomo copied by the men of King Chizkiyahu (25:1), as the Gemara also observes.

There is also a glimpse into a personal window that readers will appreciate. In her acknowledgments, Dr. Brown reflects on writing the book during and after the tragedies of October 7th and how the events of that period impacted her study and writing. In that same section she additionally recalls a non-Biblical proverb that has been meaningful in her own life (attributed to a woman she once met in a taxi!), “When they tell you that life is about juggling, what they don't tell you is that some of the balls are made out of glass.”

I can personally attest that Mishlei Every Day achieves what it sets out to accomplish: Its goal is not merely to get readers through Mishlei in 365 days, but rather that Mishlei slowly and steadily get through to them.