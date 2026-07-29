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Word Prompt – BUBBY – Hillel Fuld

By Hillel Fuld

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July 29, 2026, 11 AM ET

Bubby is a Yiddish word used to mean grandma. It is used along with the word Zeide, which means grandfather.

It is usually a term of endearment and some people use it as a nickname for a baby and even for an adult.

Of course there are other names for grandma used by Jews. I personally called my grandmother “grandma,” but there is of course “Savta,” which means grandma in Hebrew.

Some people call their grandmother “mima.”

In other words, everyone can choose whatever they wan,t but generally speaking, Bubby is used by the more religious crowd.

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