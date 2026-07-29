Word Prompt – BUBBY – Lenny Solomon

I had two bubbies. Although the truth is that we spelled it Bobby. My Bobby Malka was born in 1896 in Galitzia, Poland. She was a very good-natured, fun Bobby and she lived to be 88. She came to America in 1926 and from 1928 gave birth to three sons. My father Alexander was the oldest. My Bobby Malka had a great sense of humor. Even though she lived through WWI and WWII and raised her family in East New York during the depression she had a sense of chesed and would help people in need.

Bobby Hinda was born in 1902 and came from Bessarabia Romania. She lived in a town called Otaci which was Moldova. She came to N.Y. in 1927 and met Grampa in 1932 when she got married. My mother Toby, was born in 1934 and my aunt in 1939. They were the only survivors from Romania and it’s a big miracle – The Melnikoff and Naslavsky family lived on! Bobby Hinda loved to sing as did Bobby Malka. Bobby Hinda lived to the age of 92 and passed away in 1994.

They were both excellent grandmothers.