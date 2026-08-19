Word Prompt – HONEY – Moshe Kurtz

An element of our religious tradition consists of curbing worldly pleasures. While the Talmud itself classically debates whether abstinence of worldly gratification is intrinsically commendable (e.g. Ta’anis 11a regarding a nazir), there is no shortage of limitations listed by the Torah both vis-a-vis the ritual and interpersonal realms.

The truth is that even the "permissible" pleasures in life have their parameters. R. Moshe Feinstein iconically rebuked those who believed that life was about having a good time (Igros Moshe Y.D. 3:71). A life built around pursuing worldly gratification – even with a glatt kosher hashgacha – isn’t a Jewish way of life.

I am blessed to live in Allentown, Penn., where we have both delicious meat and dairy kosher dining options at our local Muhlenberg College. We are also fortunate to have two kosher bakeries, and the local grocery store carries kosher chicken, meat and other key items. At the same time, I am also grateful for my own health that I am not tempted by four pizza-sushi options within walking distance of my home. Removing spicy mayo as a default topping on every food imaginable was an immediate win.

I’m concerned that while our broader American Jewish community has managed to, baruch Hashem, make high-level kashrus a priority, we have sometimes sacrificed the quality of the ingredients that we put in our bodies. I still have my daily Kind bar, so I am by no means perfect. Yet, the sheer volume of unfettered processed food with inscrutable names of ingredients presents a significant concern.

On Rosh Hashanah, when we declare, “May it be a happy and sweet new year,” we must ask ourselves whether we intend the sweetness of honey or that of high fructose corn syrup.