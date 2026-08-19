Word Prompt – HONEY – Naomi Mauer

I am truly blessed to be living in Israel, the land of Milk and Honey. Numerous places in the Torah refer to Israel in that language. And I can actually feel it. Honey is golden and very sweet. In the vivid imagery of the song “Yerushalayim Shel Zahav” by Naomi Shemer, one can see the golden hue on the old city walls in the evening and feel the sweetness in the air.

When I think of honey I also think of the commentators who say that the mann that fed the Jews during the 40 years in the desert was honey on little cakes. And all of us know that on Rosh Hashanah we eat honey cake, as we plead with Hashem to give us a sweet new year.

Honey is also a name I call my grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One summer when great-grandson Shaya was a little boy and he heard me call a few of his cousins “Honey,” he said, “Savta, (pointing) her name is Rena and her name is Meira. And my name is Shaya. Try to remember the names."

I can never thank Hashem enough for bringing me back to this blessed land and for blessing me with grandchildren and greats, all of them honeys.