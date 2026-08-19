Word Prompt – HONEY – Naomi Nachman

Honey holds a special place in Judaism. It symbolizes sweetness, blessing, and the hope for a prosperous future. Culinary speaking, it’s almost synonymous with Rosh Hashanah.

Honey is a staple in most homes. When I think of honey, my mind always pictures that cute honey bear packaging that Gefen uses for their product. Over the last couple of years, I have been doing extensive traveling; I have been to over 60 countries. Throughout the year whenever I am on my many voyages visiting Jewish communities worldwide, I try to pick up a bottle of some local honey and bring it back to my home in America. I save all the honey for Rosh Hashanah time when my family has this cute tradition where we sit around the table for a honey tasting and we sample all the honey from around the world. I feel like we are bringing achdus to my table by eating other Jewish communities’ honey because as we sample, we reflect on that community we were in, we wish them a shana tova, and we think back to our lovely memoires with them.

It’s become a family tradition that we look forward to every year. I encourage everyone to have a tradition like this to foster unity and sweetness to all.

Wishing all a shana tova u’ mituka!