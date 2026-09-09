Word Prompt – KOACH – Ita Yankovich

We as a people are not known for our strength. I cannot think of any famous (at least American) Jewish bodybuilders or MMA fighters. We are known mostly for our intellect, wit, and savvy money saving tips. But when I hear the word koach, my mind immediately conjures up the image of a Jew because being Jewish is the epitome of being strong.

Yes, we may not be able to easily lift 200-pound barbells, hit a homerun, or body slam our opponents, but we show our strength, our endurance, and our stamina, in so many other more important ways.

It takes much strength to get up at the crack of dawn daily to go daven in shul, especially when you want to hit the snooze button on weekends. It takes much restraint to hold yourself back for six hours from having something dairy after consuming meat. Wearing long sleeves and modest clothing in triple degree weather takes a lot of fortitude. Not being able to access social media or any electronic devices for 24 hours shows immense willpower. Non-Jews vent about hosting large meals with guests every Thanksgiving and X-Mas, but Jews do this practically every week; it’s no big deal. For serious yeshiva students, studying over 15 subjects daily and having to be in school from 7:30 a.m. until practically 9 p.m., shows much toughness.

So yes, while we are not known for our biceps and bench presses, Jews are full of brawn and exhibit strength not shown by any other group on the daily.