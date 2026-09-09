Word Prompt – KOACH – Maayan Zik

Koach is the strength we carry within ourselves. It is the part of us that says keep going, try again, speak up, create, believe that something more is possible. It is courage and resilience, but it is also curiosity, generosity, imagination, and joy. Our personal koach is found in recognizing that we each have something valuable to bring into the world.

But koach does not end with the individual. When we bring our strengths into community, they grow. One person’s idea can spark another person’s imagination. One person’s courage can give someone else the confidence to act. A helping hand can become a relationship, and a relationship can become a network of people working toward something greater.

Communal koach is what happens when we recognize that we do not all need to have the same strengths. We simply need to bring what we have and make room for what others bring.

There is power in knowing what you carry. There is even greater power in sharing it. When personal koach becomes communal koach, possibility becomes momentum, and together we can create more than any of us imagined alone.