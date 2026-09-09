Word Prompt – KOACH – Shea Rubenstein

In a world that often measures strength by physical ability or outward success, the Torah offers a different definition of koach. While the Hebrew word literally means “strength” or “power,” its truest expression is found in the quiet determination that enables a person to persevere, overcome challenges, and remain faithful to what’s right.

In Koheles (3.8) it’s written, “There is a time for peace and a time for war.” There are moments that call for compassion, patience, and humility, while other moments require courage, resilience, and unwavering resolve. True wisdom lies in recognizing which type of strength the moment requires.

Pirkei Avos (4:1) writes: “Eizehu gibor? Ha’koveish es yitzro” – “Who is truly strong? One who conquers his inclination.” Chazal teach that the greatest battles are often the ones no one else sees. The person who resists temptation, controls anger, overcomes discouragement, or chooses integrity over convenience possesses a far greater koach than one who merely demonstrates physical might.

A tiny seed planted beneath layers of hardened earth has no visible power. Yet, it presses upward until it breaks through the soil and reaches the light. That quiet persistence is the essence of koach.

Life’s greatest accomplishments are rarely achieved in a single moment of inspiration. They are built through countless acts of perseverance. Hashem uses life’s challenges to refine our character. Every setback strengthens our emunah, every obstacle builds resilience, and every trial offers another opportunity to grow.

May we all be blessed with the koach to face life’s challenges with courage, to master ourselves before seeking to master the world, and to continue moving forward with faith and determination until we fulfill the unique mission that Hashem has entrusted to each of us.