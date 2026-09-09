Word Prompt – KOACH – Shlomo Litvin

Koach is the power, drive, and strength that fuels our lives. And the remarkable thing about koach is that it is renewable: the Torah reminds us that our strength is not something we create ourselves, but a gift from Hashem, given so that we can fulfill His will.

In Yiddishkeit, when someone accomplishes something, we don't simply say, “Job well done.” We say Yasher Koach, may you have renewed strength to take what you have accomplished and use that strength for even greater good. The Rebbe famously responded to accomplishments not merely with congratulations, but with a Yasher Koach, immediately urging people to turn their newfound strength into further acts of goodness and holiness.

As we begin a new year, may we recognize the divine koach within each of us and spend it generously – on kindness, Torah, mitzvos, and bringing more light into the world. May our efforts be met with ever-greater koach, until the ultimate day when Hashem's koach will be revealed throughout the world with the coming of Mashiach!