Word Prompt – MACHZOR – Allison Joseph

The Gemara teaches that on Rosh Hashanah, G-d remembered Sarah, Rachel, and Hannah for their infertility and bore them children. Each is mentioned in the Rosh Hashanah Torah and Haftarah readings. Remembrance, kingship and shofar blasts are the themes of the chag, but where does barrenness fit in? The Hebrew word for birth (nolad) can also be used metaphorically. In Pirkei Avos, our Sages ask: “Who is wise? The one who sees the outcome.” Wisdom is about seeing what potential something has. Perhaps this theme of barrenness reminds us that each of us has a latent potential within that we hope G-d will help us bring forth.

“Today the world is born,”the machzor reads. What a perfect day for us to dig deep, to consider why we were put on earth and beseech the Almighty to help us actualize our mission. A childless woman feels the excruciating longing for a baby. Do we feel a profound longing to achieve our personal greatness? Do we feel empty until we achieve it? Or do we get caught up in the daily trivialities and forget to consider what our purpose might be? Rosh Hashanah is meant to be the day that we focus and call out to the Master of the Universe for an extra measure of help. Just as the Almighty remembered our foremothers, so too, He will remember us, so that we may make our mark, so that we may achieve our potential, so that we may fulfill our destiny.