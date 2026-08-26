Word Prompt – MACHZOR – Nachum Segal

A couple of things jump into my thoughts when I hear the word machzor.

Having grown up with the voluminous Adler machzor I quickly learned that the length of the machzor helps determine the length of High Holiday services.

The Adler was filled with many piyutim and additions that did not make it into other machzorim.

If a synagogue used it, you knew you would not be home early unless a creative ritual director was successful in convincing the rabbi to eliminate or skip certain sections.

Second, when I look at my personal machzor which I have used to lead services for 44 years, I see a tattered, beat-up and frayed volume that reflects lots of use, lots of pleading and lots of chanting.

I am proud of the machzor and I have told my family that it will be with me forever.

What would your machzor say about your devotion and supplication during the High Holidays? Think about that when you are waiting for the rabbi to finish Psalm 47 for the seventh time before shofar.