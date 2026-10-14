Word Prompt – MAR CHESHVAN – Ana Mandelbaum

I took an informal poll of what Mar Cheshvan means to my children. One responded, “Lots of school.” The other, “Nothing.”

To me, it means routine. For someone who appreciates the daily routines and clear expectations of everyday life, Mar Cheshvan is a bit of a relief. I am sure everyone has seen the meme of the fake Berenstain Bears book cover, The Berenstain Bears and Too Much Yom Tov. Mar Cheshvan is a welcome reprieve for me.

But it is also an opportunity to appreciate the simplicity of Shabbos. The beauty of preparing for it without also preparing for a two or three-day Yom Tov, the comfort of familiar Friday-night routines, and the quiet kedusha of an ordinary week.

There is something special about being able to appreciate Judaism not only in its biggest moments, but also in its simplest ones. Mar Cheshvan gives us the space to notice the rhythm of regular davening, regular school days, regular family dinners, and Shabbos arriving each week exactly when we need it.

Though the word Mar is translated as bitter, I do find a hint of sweetness in realizing that “nothing” happening does not really mean nothing is happening at all. It means that so much is happening and we have the incredible opportunity to be appreciative of the “little things.”