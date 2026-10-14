Word Prompt – MAR CHESHVAN – Cheryl Kupfer

Cheshvan is the name of the Hebrew month following Tishrei, during which Jews celebrate Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and the festival of Sukkot/ Simchat Torah. It’s a month of great spirituality and festivity. Cheshvan, on the other hand, has no holidays – solemn or festive. It can be likened to a soup with no spices. It’s bland. Hence it was given the “nickname” of .

Mar means bitter. Bitter Cheshvan. But I feel it’s not deserving of the reputation of being bitter just because it has no holy days nor holidays with special davening, atypical foods and partying with family and friends. It’s special by virtue of it being so ordinary. Because ordinary highlights the extraordinary. If we ate crispy French fries every day, it would lose its specialness. You need to eat bland mashed potatoes to appreciate how delicious the fries are. You need a dark room to fully enjoy when the light goes on. Cheshvan offers that crucial contrast so we can fully embrace the holy and festive months that passed – and the ones that are ahead.