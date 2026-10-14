Word Prompt – MAR CHESHVAN – Moish Warsawsky

No doubt my colleagues here are going to give an overview on the etymology of Mar Cheshvan; I'll therefore focus on my feelings toward the month.

I'm sure many of the readers can appreciate my feelings, having children in multiple schools on different schedules. Mar Cheshvan, for many of us, represents the first time since June that we have a fairly uninterrupted span of time when the children are in their own schedules, which, as we know, is so necessary for their development (and some structure at home). Now comes their time to flourish, with the next minor and major vacations of Chanukah and midwinter being several months out. Especially in a year with a double Adar, a lot of growth can happen between now and Pesach, with long spans of school and work concurrently happening.

Even though some might head into Mar Cheshvan with a little bit of sadness, having just closed out our grandstand of holidays, I look to this month with a tremendous opportunity and continuity that it brings.