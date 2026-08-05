Word Prompt – MISHMAR – Chaim Saiman

In Tanach, mishmar is a night shift where someone stays up while others sleep. The opening Mishna in Shas carries that sense forward: the evening Shema may be recited until the end of the first ashmurah – a watch, echoing the overnight guard-rotation that stood watch in the Temple. For the Mishna, it’s a straightforward legal marker, but the Gemara expands aggadically: there are watches in heaven matching the watch periods on earth, and the night itself is genuinely dangerous – exile, dread, and demons all make their appearance. That dread is held at bay through Torah study.

David rigged a harp to wake him at midnight so he could study Torah until dawn. The warrior king set up his own watch period, standing guard against evil by learning Torah.

Generally, that’s how the word made it into yeshiva culture. Thursday night became a mishmar, a night to stay up all night learning, timed to Friday – historically a light seder day – giving the yeshiva one last push before the week's momentum broke.

In my own yeshiva years, I recall a man standing on the street near the Mir with a chulent pot, selling bowls to bochurim stepping out mid-seder for a snack. It was a break from the mishmar, not a substitute for it. Somewhere along the way the relationship inverted. Leil shishi has become its own institution — the food, the atmosphere, the being-out-late. For many the learning takes a backseat if it survives at all. I recently had to talk one of my daughters down from the sincere belief that mishmar simply means "chilling with chulent on Thursday night."

Let’s not lose sight of what we are guarding.