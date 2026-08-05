Word Prompt – MISHMAR – Elli Fischer

For most readers, mishmar probably evokes images of yeshiva students staying up into the wee hours of Friday morning, studying Torah with breaks for cholent and kugel. It's easy to forget what the term originally meant - even though we just read about it last week. One of the Tisha B’Av kinnos goes through the 24 mishmaros of the kehuna, 24 priestly clans who would each serve two weeks each year (in addition to major holidays, when all hands were on deck) in the Beis HaMikdash. There is archaeological evidence that the mishmaros remained part of the liturgical calendar for hundreds of years after the destruction of the Mikdash.

This sense of the term mishmar (or the related "mishmeres") means a "watch" or a "shift" – a designated time that one is on duty. In Tanach and today, it often has the connotation of a solitary guard or a group of guards (like an honor guard – a mishmar kavod) who stand at their post and provide protection for those within.

As you enjoy the Thursday night cholent, think about the families of kohanim who would serve in the Mikdash, and think about the soldiers at their posts through the night, protecting those near and dear.