יום רביעי, 5 אוגוסט 2026Wednesday, August 5, 2026
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Word Prompt – MISHMAR – Pesach Lattin

By Rabbi Pesach Lattin

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August 5, 2026, 2 PM ET

Tuesday afternoon the beis medrash is a ghost town. Thursday at ten, suddenly everybody's a masmid. What changed? Nothing in Shas. The cholent got here. Let's be honest about the incentive structure. The cholent is the real maggid shiur. The kugel is the second seder. Somewhere in between, two guys are actually killing a Tosfos, and kavod haTorah demands we mention them.

The rest of us: forty minutes of shakla v'tarya about a shidduch, one heroic blatt, three coffees, and a nap posing as iyun. And still. At one in the morning, a room full of tired bochurim chooses Abaye over sleep. Mock the cholent all you want. It's buying something real.

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