Word Prompt – RAIN – Orit Riter

Rain is one of Torah’s most beautiful images of blessing. We look upward for it, yet its purpose is fulfilled below. Heaven releases its waters, but only when they reach the earth can seeds awaken, roots deepen, and hidden life emerge.

The Ba’al Shem Tov taught that nothing in the physical world is separate from its spiritual source. Even geshem – rain – can remind us of gashmiyut, physical existence. Our task is not to escape the physical world, but to reveal the Divine light concealed within it.

There is a powerful healing message here. Rain does not create the seed; it awakens what was already hidden inside. So much of healing works the same way. We are not necessarily becoming someone new. Often, healing provides the conditions that allow something buried within us to finally emerge.

Science tells us that the brain possesses neuroplasticity – the ability to reorganize and form new pathways through repeated experiences. Like dry earth receiving water, we are more capable of renewal than we sometimes believe.

In our Torah-rooted healing work at Or Emuna, I witness this principle continually: when we create the right conditions of awareness, faith, safety, and connection, something within begins to open.

Perhaps rain is Hashem’s whisper from above: You are not barren. You are waiting to be watered.

Sometimes what feels like a storm is actually the beginning of growth.