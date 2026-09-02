Word Prompt – SORRY – Melinda Strauss

When I hear the word “sorry,” I think about one of the questions I get asked most often online: "What happens if I make a mistake in Judaism?"

People usually expect a simple answer. Is there a special beracha to make? A ritual to undo whatever I did wrong? Maybe I accidentally ate something that wasn't kosher or turned on a light on Shabbos. They want to know how to fix it.

What I love is that Judaism doesn't begin with guilt or punishment (although mom guilt is another story). It begins with the understanding that we're human, and humans make mistakes.

Judaism has never expected perfection. It values honesty, accountability, and growth. If we've hurt another person, we apologize directly and do everything we can to make it right. If we've broken Jewish law, whether accidentally or intentionally, we do the work of teshuvah, of taking responsibility and committing to do better. Feeling sorry is important, but it's only meaningful when it leads to change.

It's one of the many reasons why I love answering those questions. People are looking for the "Jewish consequence" for doing something wrong, and instead they discover that mistakes don't define us. What defines us is what we choose to do next.

To me, that's what sorry really means. Not the end of the story, but the beginning of becoming better.